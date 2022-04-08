Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Want to look sexy like Disha Patani? Here's her diet plan and workout regime (Pictures)

    First Published Apr 8, 2022, 6:28 PM IST

    Let's have a look at what Disha Patani does in her everyday life to keep her body fit and healthy; read on

    Disha Patani, a Bollywood actress, is one of the fittest actresses today and a fantastic dancer. With the Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk advertisement, she first drew everyone's notice. She subsequently went on to steal everyone's heart with her cameo in the sports movie M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. Her Bollywood debut was also recognised by this film.
     

    The actress has amassed a legion of fans, totalling 49.8 million. Her Instagram feed reveals that the actress is a fitness enthusiast. Her Instagram account usually leaves people in awe of her fitness routine. She adores working out and encourages her viewers to do the same. Let's have a look at what she does in her everyday life to keep her fitness level up.
     

    Disha Patani's fitness routine: Unlike other celebrities, the actress like to work out twice a day. She starts her day with cardio exercises such as dance, kickboxing, and gymnastics. She then works out with weights in the evening.

    Because the actress dislikes tedious workouts, she constantly strives to incorporate a variety of fitness routines. Also Read: Pictures and video: Disha Patani turns Beyonce, dons sexy beige shimmer short dress

    Disha Patani's food plan is well-balanced: She follows a rigorous diet plan and eats a healthy balance of protein and carbohydrates. Her usual breakfast consists of 2-3 eggs, milk, and juice. Also Read: Katrina Kaif flaunts her perfect body in sexy monokini from her recent Maldives vacay

    On certain days, though, she prefers porridge and milk. Disha eats high-protein dishes for supper, such as chicken, eggs, salads, brown rice, or dal. In the evening, she eats healthful snacks such as almonds and peanuts. Also Read: 'Bahu' Katrina Kaif in monokini; here's how Vicky Kaushal's father Sham reacted

