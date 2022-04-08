Want to look sexy like Disha Patani? Here's her diet plan and workout regime (Pictures)

Let's have a look at what Disha Patani does in her everyday life to keep her body fit and healthy; read on

Disha Patani, a Bollywood actress, is one of the fittest actresses today and a fantastic dancer. With the Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk advertisement, she first drew everyone's notice. She subsequently went on to steal everyone's heart with her cameo in the sports movie M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. Her Bollywood debut was also recognised by this film.



The actress has amassed a legion of fans, totalling 49.8 million. Her Instagram feed reveals that the actress is a fitness enthusiast. Her Instagram account usually leaves people in awe of her fitness routine. She adores working out and encourages her viewers to do the same. Let's have a look at what she does in her everyday life to keep her fitness level up.



Disha Patani's fitness routine: Unlike other celebrities, the actress like to work out twice a day. She starts her day with cardio exercises such as dance, kickboxing, and gymnastics. She then works out with weights in the evening.

Because the actress dislikes tedious workouts, she constantly strives to incorporate a variety of fitness routines.

Disha Patani's food plan is well-balanced: She follows a rigorous diet plan and eats a healthy balance of protein and carbohydrates. Her usual breakfast consists of 2-3 eggs, milk, and juice.