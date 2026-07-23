Malaika Arora reacted to a viral video showing a stray dog being mishandled at an event with Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav. She shared the clip on her Instagram story, calling the incident 'disgusting' and questioning the people involved.

Actress and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora has reacted strongly to a viral video featuring Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav, in which a stray dog was allegedly mishandled during a public appearance. The actress shared the clip on social media and called the incident "disgusting."

The Viral Incident

The viral video shows Khesari Lal posing for photographers in front of an event standee while a stray dog is seen lying peacefully on the green carpet near his feet. The actor appears to gesture in an attempt to move the dog away so the photo session can continue. When the dog does not move, an assistant walks up to it, nudges it with his leg and then drags it away from the spot.

Reacting to the video, Malaika reshared it on her Instagram Story and did not hide her disappointment. She wrote, "Wtffff r these people ya ??? N who is this guy standing n posing ??? DISGUSTING."

A Known Animal Advocate

Malaika has often spoken about her love for animals and is regularly seen feeding and spending time with stray dogs. Several videos of the actress outside her gym have shown her petting, feeding and playing with indie dogs that stay near the area. (ANI)