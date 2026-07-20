Arjun Kapoor and actress-content creator Sahiba Bali grabbed attention after they were spotted together at Lord's Cricket Ground in London during the India vs England ODI. Photos and videos of the duo enjoying the match quickly surfaced online, prompting fresh rumours about their relationship.

The pair coordinated in blue outfits and appeared comfortable in each other's company. While many fans interpreted the outing as a possible sign of romance, there has been no confirmation from either Arjun or Sahiba. Several social media users congratulated the two, while others pointed out that Sahiba was part of a larger group attending the match, suggesting there was no reason to assume they were dating.

Social Media Interactions Continue to Fuel Buzz

The latest speculation follows a recent exchange between the two on Instagram. On Arjun Kapoor's birthday, Sahiba shared a playful message wishing him well and jokingly asked him to stop losing weight and enjoy some cake.

Arjun's light-hearted reply drew attention from fans, who once again began discussing their bond. However, social media interactions alone have not offered any evidence of a romantic relationship, and both continue to remain silent about the ongoing rumours.

Sahiba's Relationship Status and Arjun's Personal Life

Sahiba Bali has previously stated that she is single and has clarified that her friendship with content creator Kullu is purely professional and platonic. Despite this, her frequent interactions with Arjun Kapoor continue to attract public interest.

Arjun was previously in a long-term relationship with Malaika Arora before the couple parted ways in 2024. Professionally, he was last seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh, and also featured in Netflix's Lock Upp: Sach Yaa Sazaa.

As of now, there is no official statement suggesting that Arjun Kapoor and Sahiba Bali are in a relationship. Their appearance together at Lord's remains a casual public outing, with the dating rumours driven largely by fan speculation on social media.