3 budget-friendly cars under Rs 5 Lakhs: Electric, petrol, and CNG options to suit your needs

Can't bear the rising petrol and diesel prices? Are electric vehicle prices daunting? Then electric and regular cars under Rs 5 lakhs are the best option. Learn about them here.

article_image1
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 25, 2024, 5:00 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 25, 2024, 5:00 PM IST

Family Electric Car Under Rs 5 Lakhs

Looking for a budget-friendly car? Preferably electric? There are excellent options under Rs 5 lakhs, including petrol, CNG, and electric cars. Find the perfect car for your needs. These details will help you choose the right one.

article_image2

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 offers a low price and good mileage, making it a budget-friendly favorite. The petrol manual variant delivers 24.39 km/l, the automatic 24.90 km/l, and the CNG version 33.85 km/kg. Its ex-showroom price ranges from Rs 3.99 lakhs to Rs 5.96 lakhs.

article_image3

MG Comet EV

The MG Comet EV is among the most affordable electric vehicles. Under the MG BaaS (Battery-as-a-Service) plan, the ex-showroom price is Rs 4.99 lakhs. It offers a 230 km range on a full charge, taking 3.5 hours for 0-100% charge. Without the subscription, the ex-showroom price is Rs 6.98 lakhs.

article_image4

Renault Kwid

The Renault Kwid is a stylish and practical hatchback. The base model's ex-showroom price starts at Rs 4.69 lakhs, with the top-end variant priced at Rs 6.44 lakhs. Under Rs 5 lakhs, you can find the RXE 1.0L, RXL(O) 1.0L, and RXL(O) Night & Day Edition 1.0L variants. It offers mileage from 21.46 to 22.3 km/l.

article_image5

Affordable Electric Cars

These cars prove that you don't need to spend a fortune for a reliable and efficient vehicle. Choose a car that suits your budget and preferences from the budget cars listed above.

