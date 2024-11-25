3 budget-friendly cars under Rs 5 Lakhs: Electric, petrol, and CNG options to suit your needs

Can't bear the rising petrol and diesel prices? Are electric vehicle prices daunting? Then electric and regular cars under Rs 5 lakhs are the best option. Learn about them here.

Family Electric Car Under Rs 5 Lakhs

Looking for a budget-friendly car? Preferably electric? There are excellent options under Rs 5 lakhs, including petrol, CNG, and electric cars. Find the perfect car for your needs. These details will help you choose the right one.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 offers a low price and good mileage, making it a budget-friendly favorite. The petrol manual variant delivers 24.39 km/l, the automatic 24.90 km/l, and the CNG version 33.85 km/kg. Its ex-showroom price ranges from Rs 3.99 lakhs to Rs 5.96 lakhs.

MG Comet EV

The MG Comet EV is among the most affordable electric vehicles. Under the MG BaaS (Battery-as-a-Service) plan, the ex-showroom price is Rs 4.99 lakhs. It offers a 230 km range on a full charge, taking 3.5 hours for 0-100% charge. Without the subscription, the ex-showroom price is Rs 6.98 lakhs.

Renault Kwid

The Renault Kwid is a stylish and practical hatchback. The base model's ex-showroom price starts at Rs 4.69 lakhs, with the top-end variant priced at Rs 6.44 lakhs. Under Rs 5 lakhs, you can find the RXE 1.0L, RXL(O) 1.0L, and RXL(O) Night & Day Edition 1.0L variants. It offers mileage from 21.46 to 22.3 km/l.

Affordable Electric Cars

These cars prove that you don't need to spend a fortune for a reliable and efficient vehicle. Choose a car that suits your budget and preferences from the budget cars listed above.

Latest Videos