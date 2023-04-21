Love Naruto? Meet 5 characters from THIS anime series that are just as loveable

As you progress through the series, you will see that many more heroes honour bravery and personal growth. Here are some of the series' standout characters.

Naruto has outstanding shonen values, a fantastic sense of humor, is creative, and can save the world more than once. It is currently being brought to India in its original form with English subtitles by KC Global Media’s Animax on Jio TV. As you venture into the series, you will realise that there are many more heroes in this series, that celebrates not just bravery but personal growth as well. Here are some characters who shine bright in the series.

Mighty Guy

This goofy, lovable male character has charisma and is stubbornly optimistic. He is the best taijustsu master in Hidden lead Village, and is known to encourage his disciples to push their limits. He wins over fans with his encouraging words towards Rock Lee, for whom he is almost like a father figure. He is credited with the win of Rock Lee against the fight with Gaara, as he was the one who forced Lee to give in his all. The win moved him to tears, because he is not just a cold-hearted trainer, but one that feels for everyone

Princess Tsunade

She has an eleven-year-old child- Konaha, and is a doting mother to him. She is one of the three sannins, and was in utter despair when the audience was introduced to her after the death of the Third Hokage. Her despair turned her into a bitter person, but she was convinced to live the life of a true hero after Naruto convinced him to believe the concept of hope. The talk encouraged her so much that she grew out of her despair and leapt to the mantle of Hokage.

Minato Namikaze

Father of Naruto, he was the Fourth Hokage, and was known as the Yellow Flash because of his legendary speed. Although he has come under fire for implanting the nine-tailed fox inside his own kid, setting up the boy for a lifetime of suffering. Even yet, it's difficult to dispute Minato's status as one of Naruto's best ninjas given his endearing charisma, amazing jutsu, cool confidence, and Hokage title despite his youth. For all these reasons and more, he is still considered to be one of the best fathers in anime.

Hinata Hyuga

With her "ugly duckling" character arc, Hinata Hyuga quickly became known as Naruto's Best Girl. She possessed the skills to be a good ninja from the start, but she didn't initially trust in herself until her crush, Naruto, shouted some words of support at her during the chunin examinations. Later, she wed Naruto and also lived happily ever after. Currently, Hinata is a strong and self-assured kunoichi who is willing to face up to Pain if it means defending everyone she loves, most importantly Naruto.

