Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Love Naruto? Meet 5 characters from THIS anime series that are just as loveable

    First Published Apr 21, 2023, 3:44 PM IST

    As you progress through the series, you will see that many more heroes honour bravery and personal growth. Here are some of the series' standout characters.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Poster

    Naruto is a much-loved anime with many shonen-style ninjas who use various ninjutsu and stealth techniques in battles. These high-adrenaline battles are often the talk of the town and loved by children and adults alike. While Naruto, the protagonist, has had phenomenal growth from being a talkative and delinquent child to becoming a Leaf Ninja.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Poster

    Naruto has outstanding shonen values, a fantastic sense of humor, is creative, and can save the world more than once. It is currently being brought to India in its original form with English subtitles by KC Global Media’s Animax on Jio TV. As you venture into the series, you will realise that there are many more heroes in this series, that celebrates not just bravery but personal growth as well. Here are some characters who shine bright in the series.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Poster

    Mighty Guy
    This goofy, lovable male character has charisma and is stubbornly optimistic. He is the best taijustsu master in Hidden lead Village, and is known to encourage his disciples to push their limits. He wins over fans with his encouraging words towards Rock Lee, for whom he is almost like a father figure. He is credited with the win of Rock Lee against the fight with Gaara, as he was the one who forced Lee to give in his all. The win moved him to tears, because he is not just a cold-hearted trainer, but one that feels for everyone

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Poster

    Princess Tsunade
    She has an eleven-year-old child- Konaha, and is a doting mother to him. She is one of the three sannins, and was in utter despair when the audience was introduced to her after the death of the Third Hokage. Her despair turned her into a bitter person, but she was convinced to live the life of a true hero after Naruto convinced him to believe the concept of hope. The talk encouraged her so much that she grew out of her despair and leapt to the mantle of Hokage.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Poster

    Minato Namikaze
    Father of Naruto, he was the Fourth Hokage, and was known as the Yellow Flash because of his legendary speed. Although he has come under fire for implanting the nine-tailed fox inside his own kid, setting up the boy for a lifetime of suffering. Even yet, it's difficult to dispute Minato's status as one of Naruto's best ninjas given his endearing charisma, amazing jutsu, cool confidence, and Hokage title despite his youth. For all these reasons and more, he is still considered to be one of the best fathers in anime.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Poster

    Hinata Hyuga
    With her "ugly duckling" character arc, Hinata Hyuga quickly became known as Naruto's Best Girl. She possessed the skills to be a good ninja from the start, but she didn't initially trust in herself until her crush, Naruto, shouted some words of support at her during the chunin examinations. Later, she wed Naruto and also lived happily ever after. Currently, Hinata is a strong and self-assured kunoichi who is willing to face up to Pain if it means defending everyone she loves, most importantly Naruto.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Poster

    Jonin Kakashi Hatake
    The famous Jonin Kakashi Hatake embodies every quality a top-notch Naruto ninja should have. He is smarter and more mature than conventional shonen leads, and he is undoubtedly more skillful and experienced as well. He epitomises the shonen virtues of courage, teamwork, and strength of friendship. Along with his funny fondness of Jiraiya's X-rated literature, which he has been known for since the beginning, Kakashi is likeable for his fairness and balance in both attitude and behaviour. He has engaged in numerous high-stakes encounters against some of the series' most potent opponents and is capable of an incredible array of ninjutsu.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Urvashi Rautela's latest post makes fans curious, they ask 'Is it for Rishabh Pant?'

    Urvashi Rautela’s latest post makes fans curious, they ask 'Is it for Rishabh Pant?’

    Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: 7 reasons why you should not watch Salman Khan's latest EID film vma

    Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: 7 reasons why you should not watch Salman Khan's latest EID film

    Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stakovic wedding trailer out; wait for the surprise ending (WATCH)-ayh

    Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stakovic wedding trailer out; wait for the surprise ending (WATCH)

    Twitter removes Blue Verified Badge: Amitabh Bachchan to Prakash Raj and more react to Elon Musk's decision RBA

    Twitter removes Blue Verified Badge: Amitabh Bachchan to Prakash Raj and more react to Elon Musk's decision

    Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office prediction: Experts say film eyeing Rs 15-20 crore on day 1

    Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office prediction: Experts say film eyeing Rs 15-20 crore on day 1

    Recent Stories

    The Drive EP06: 5 iconic motorcycles of yesteryear - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP06: 5 iconic motorcycles of yesteryear - WATCH

    Train services rescheduled for 3 days owing to PM Modi's visit and Vande Bharat's flag off

    Train services rescheduled for 3 days owing to PM Modi's visit and Vande Bharat's flag off

    Urvashi Rautela's latest post makes fans curious, they ask 'Is it for Rishabh Pant?'

    Urvashi Rautela’s latest post makes fans curious, they ask 'Is it for Rishabh Pant?’

    2002 Godhra train burning case: Supreme Court grants bail to 8 life convicts AJR

    2002 Godhra train burning case: Supreme Court grants bail to 8 life convicts

    Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: 7 reasons why you should not watch Salman Khan's latest EID film vma

    Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: 7 reasons why you should not watch Salman Khan's latest EID film

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon