Lokmat Red Carpet 2023: Rupali Ganguly, Shehnaaz Gill, MC Stan attend the star-studded event

Rupali Ganguly, Shehnaaz Gill, and MC Stan light up the red carpet. The Bigg Boss 16 winner does live rap.

Image: Varinder Chawla

The Lokmat Red Carpet 2023 had the biggest names from the industry turning up for the event. Three big names that upped the entertainment and glam factor with their starry presence are Rupali Ganguly, Shehnaaz Gill, and MC Stan.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Rupali Ganguly, the biggest star in tinsel town who is garnering applauds and love from audiences for her layered performance in Anupamaa, looked stylish and stunning in her pink-colored silk saree. She enhanced her look with a dainty diamond neckpiece in neck and earrings in her ears.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Shehnaaz Gill, soon-to-be debutant Bollywood actress with the much-awaited actioner family entertainer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, came dressed in a black gown. She also decided to skip makeup altogether. Yet, she walked the talk with poise and elan.

Image: Varinder Chawla

MC Stan has been the star of the red carpet at the Lokmat Digital Creators Awards 2023. He wore a black cape-sleeved shirt at the event with distressed denims. The rapper gave a small performance for the paparazzi. He is giving a happy pose with his trophy on the red carpet.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Rupali Ganguly is in a bright pink saree. Rupali came with her mother. The actress is bubbling with happiness and joy as she poses for the paparazzi with her mother. Rupali Ganguly's mother dressed in a royal blue silk saree. She looked elegant.

Image: Varinder Chawla

MC Stan and his close friend Munawar Faruqui came together. The duo struck a stylish pose on the red carpet. Both looked suave and dapper dressed in black. Buzz is that Munawar is going for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 this year. He chose a simple black suit.

Image: Varinder Chawla