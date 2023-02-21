Rishab Shetty pens heartfelt note on winning Dadasaheb Phalke award for Most Promising Actor; know details

It is a new milestone achieved and a beautiful feeling for globally renowned pan-Indian star Rishab Shetty. Rishab Shetty won Most Promising Actor for his nuanced performance in Kantara.

Yesterday was the most awaited and coveted Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards ceremony night. The event had all the biggest stars from B-town and Tinsel town in attendance. But it is a glorious feeling and moment for the breakthrough global pan-Indian Kannada star Rishab Shetty.

Rishab Shetty wowed the fans and audiences with his brilliant performance in the globally acclaimed pan-Indian hit film Kantara which broke all records and created waves worldwide. The star has won the Most Promising Actor award for his brilliant performance in Kantara at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023.

Feeling emotionally overwhelmed, Rishab Shetty took to his Twitter handle and posted pictures of himself holding the award. His caption read, "Honored and Blessed to be awarded prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Most Promising Actor (Hindi)."

In his follow-up tweet, he mentioned, "I am forever grateful for this love and reward. Getting the Dadasaheb Phalke Award has given me more responsibility to do more films."

He also posted a heartfelt note on winning this award. His note had read, "Honored to add feathers to this cap. I cannot express enough gratitude for bestowing the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award upon me."

Rishab added, "I am grateful to Hombale Films and Vijay Kiragandur sir for trusting me and giving me an opportunity. I cannot wait to make more and better films together."

Thanking his entire Kantara team, the crew of technicians, and his wife, he adds, "This would have been impossible without our Kantara team and technicians who supported this small dream of mine, and the pillar of my life, Pragathi Shetty."

Finally, he ended the note by adding, "I dedicate this award to our Daiva Nartakaru, People of Karnataka, Power star Puneeth Rajkumar and Legendary Bhagavan sir."

