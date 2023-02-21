Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rishab Shetty pens heartfelt note on winning Dadasaheb Phalke award for Most Promising Actor; know details

    It is a new milestone achieved and a beautiful feeling for globally renowned pan-Indian star Rishab Shetty. Rishab Shetty won Most Promising Actor for his nuanced performance in Kantara.

    Rishab Shetty pens heartfelt note on winning Dadasaheb Phalke award for Most Promising Actor; know details vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Feb 21, 2023, 1:35 PM IST

    Yesterday was the most awaited and coveted Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards ceremony night. The event had all the biggest stars from B-town and Tinsel town in attendance. But it is a glorious feeling and moment for the breakthrough global pan-Indian Kannada star Rishab Shetty. 

    Rishab Shetty wowed the fans and audiences with his brilliant performance in the globally acclaimed pan-Indian hit film Kantara which broke all records and created waves worldwide. The star has won the Most Promising Actor award for his brilliant performance in Kantara at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023.

    ALSO READ: Dadasaheb Phalke International Awards 2023: Rishab Shetty, Alia Bhatt win big; see complete winners list

    Feeling emotionally overwhelmed, Rishab Shetty took to his Twitter handle and posted pictures of himself holding the award. His caption read, "Honored and Blessed to be awarded prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Most Promising Actor (Hindi)."

    In his follow-up tweet, he mentioned, "I am forever grateful for this love and reward. Getting the Dadasaheb Phalke Award has given me more responsibility to do more films."

    He also posted a heartfelt note on winning this award. His note had read, "Honored to add feathers to this cap. I cannot express enough gratitude for bestowing the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award upon me."

    Rishab added, "I am grateful to Hombale Films and Vijay Kiragandur sir for trusting me and giving me an opportunity. I cannot wait to make more and better films together."

    Thanking his entire Kantara team, the crew of technicians, and his wife, he adds, "This would have been impossible without our Kantara team and technicians who supported this small dream of mine, and the pillar of my life, Pragathi Shetty."

    Finally, he ended the note by adding, "I dedicate this award to our Daiva Nartakaru, People of Karnataka, Power star Puneeth Rajkumar and Legendary Bhagavan sir."

    ALSO READ: 3 Highly fibrous vegetables that can improve your gut health

    Last Updated Feb 21, 2023, 1:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kudi Chamkeeli: Akshay Kumar, Honey Singh enjoy singing Selfiee's latest song; perform three-chairs challenge (Video)

    Kudi Chamkeeli: Akshay Kumar, Honey Singh enjoy singing Selfiee's latest song; perform three-chairs challenge

    Kangana Ranaut fumes at Alia Bhatt winning Best Actress at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards, says, 'nepo mafia is back' vma

    Kangana Ranaut fumes at Alia Bhatt winning Best Actress at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards, says, 'nepo mafia is back'

    Dadasaheb Phalke International Awards 2023: Rishab Shetty, Alia Bhatt win big; see complete winners list vma

    Dadasaheb Phalke International Awards 2023: Rishab Shetty, Alia Bhatt win big; see complete winners list

    RRR star Ram Charan off to LA barefoot for Oscars 2023; Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli will soon join RBA

    Pictures: RRR star Ram Charan off to LA barefoot for Oscars 2023; Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli will soon join

    pro-wrestling WWE: I have always been Vince McMahon's girl - Madusa (aka Alundra Blayze)-ayh

    WWE: 'I've always been Vince McMahon's girl' - Madusa (aka Alundra Blayze)

    Recent Stories

    Digital payments will soon overtake cash transactions in India: PM Modi on UPI-PayNow link AJR

    Digital payments will soon overtake cash transactions in India: PM Modi on UPI-PayNow link

    Fully fit and preparing well for IPL 2023 - Deepak Chahar on his comeback from twin injury setbacks-ayh

    'Fully fit and preparing well for IPL 2023' - Deepak Chahar on his comeback from twin injury setbacks

    football Will Lionel Messi play in World Cup 2026? Argentina manager Scaloni gives ultimate response snt

    Will Lionel Messi play in World Cup 2026? Argentina manager Scaloni gives ultimate response

    Vivo V27 series to launch in India on March 1 Check expected price specifications other details gcw

    Vivo V27 series to launch in India on March 1; Check expected price, specifications & other details

    Tamil Nadu BJP goes on hunger strike against DMK leader's over soldier killing - adt

    Tamil Nadu BJP goes on hunger strike against DMK leader's over soldier killing

    Recent Videos

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon
    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023 The ePlane Company Indian startup from IIT Madras aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Aero India 2023: Indian startup aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Video Icon