Malayalam actress, anchor Subi Suresh no more; know details about the late comic legend

It is another piece of sad news. The renowned Malayalam actress and anchor Subi Suresh is no more. She was 41 years old.

This year we lost yet another gem from the Malayalam industry. It is a heartbreaking moment for fans of the late actress today. The famous Malayalam actress and presenter Subi Suresh passed away. Her unexpected demise has sent shock waves across the entire industry.

She was 41 years old. Many regional publication reports revealed that her death was due to liver disease. She was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kochi for the same.

ALSO READ: Nandamuri Taraka Ratna death: NTR Jr's emotional video from his late cousin's house goes viral

Who is Subi Suresh?

Subi Suresh was a Malayalam actress and a TV anchor. She is among the few women specializing in comedy on big and mini-screens so effortlessly. She has proven her skills as a comedian and character artist in a few Malayalam movies.

She started her career as an anchor in the Famous Malayalam Comedy show Cinemala broadcasted by Asianet channel. She is a product of Cochin Kalabhavan, a grooming center for aspiring artists eager to learn performance arts. Though she was doing many stage shows and Malayalam movies, she became a well-known household name when she started to anchor a show for kids called Kuttipattalam on Surya TV.

Born in Tripunithura, Ernakulam district. Subi's school and college education was at Tripunithura Government School and Ernakulam St. The Resas. She became a good dancer during her school days. Subi studied break dancing. That is the debut to the stage. Then he did comedy programs on the mini screen. Subi Suresh became an audience favorite with the comedy series Cinemala on Asianet.

Subi has done various comedy roles in many skits on television channels and stage shows. Comedy skits have been performed in many stage shows in foreign countries too. Subi also starred as the host of Suriya TV's Kuttipattalam, a show featuring young children.

Subi Suresh entered the film world in 2006 with the movie Kanaka Simhasanam directed by Rajasenan. Subi has acted in more than twenty films. These films include Boy, Panchavarna Tatta, and Drama. Father: Suresh, Mother: Ambika, Brother: AB Suresh.

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan finally breaks mum on viral pics with Sara Ali Khan in Udaipur, know deets