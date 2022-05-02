Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lock Upp: Payal Rohatgi talks about battling alcoholism, suicidal thoughts post-Bigg Boss

    First Published May 2, 2022, 3:42 PM IST

    An ex-contestant of Bigg Boss, Payal Rohatgi made another big revelation about her personal life on the show Lock-Upp. She spoke about her alcoholism as well as of the one time when she tried to self-harm.

    Payal Rohatgi has been rocking the nation with some serious revelations about her personal life she has been revealing on Kangana Ranaut’s reality show ‘Lock Upp’. Previously, Payal has spoken up about her infertility, saying that she can conceive a child and even tried IVF treatment.

    In the latest episode of Lock Upp, the actress has opened up on her alcoholism and the one time when she tried to self-harm after the reality show Bigg Boss that she was a part of a few years ago.

    Payal Rohatgi was a contestant in the second season of Bigg Boss, hosted by actor Salman Khan. Rahul Mahajna, Ashutosh Kaushik, Sanjay Nirupam, Sambhavana Seth and Monica Bedi were also the co-contestants in the same season. Payal was rumoured to be romantically involved with Rahul in that season.

    Now, years after the season, Payal Rohatgi said that a ‘love angle’ from the reality show, proved to be detrimental for her.

    "My last reality show was Bigg Boss season 2, and there also I was portrayed very negatively. There was a love angle there that was very detrimental to my personal life. Post that show, I got famous, but I got famous negatively. They used to think that I am a sidekick, because a person had said on that show said that 'kabhi man kare to pizza khaao, kabhi man kare to pav bhaji khaao (do whatever you want to)'. I became one of those types," she said while revealing a secret in order to get herself saved from the elimination.

    Payal Rohatgi went on to add: "I got heavily into drinking. I used to drink for like 48 hours nonstop. I was an alcoholic. My mom didn't know, my father was separated. I drank so much alcohol in those months that I didn't know if it was day or night. I used to be on prescription drugs, I used to smoke, and I would only pray to God that I will leave everything if I get a nice boy. I was so sloshed, I used to be suicidal, I have tried to cut my hands, because I used to live alone at that time. That's why I don't have friends since Sangram came into my life."

    Payal Rohatgi also accepted that she had to spend a few months in rehab. Adding that any ingredients of a drug, or even cough syrup act as triggers to her.

