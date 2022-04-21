Lock Upp: Payal Rohatgi, Sangram Singh to get married soon; wrestler reveals month, venue (Exclusive)

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Apr 21, 2022, 12:17 PM IST

    Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh will soon have a summer wedding. Asianet Newsable spoke to Lock Upp contestant Payal's beau Sangram Singh and got some inside scoops (By Richa Barua) 

    Sangram Singh, an Indian wrestler, is quite happy and in love with his fiancee Payal Rohatgi, who is currently in a reality show, Lock Upp. In one of the episodes, Payal expressed her disappointment at not being married after dating Sangram for 12 years. But the wait will soon get over. Yes, Asianet Newsable got candid with Sangram Singh and got some information on their wedding plans.
     

    When we asked about his wedding information, the 36-year-old started blushing and revealed that Payal Rohatgi and he would get married in July at a temple. He said, "We will get married in July and it will be a simple wedding at a temple, just family and a few friends."
     

    "Many have approached us to take wedding rights and cover our ceremonies, but we want to keep it private, no showshaa, just us and our loved ones," Singh said.
     

    Talking about the wedding venue, he said, "Now the venue we need to decide as Payal's father lives in Gujarat or Hariyana (Where Sangram's family live) or the mid-way in Delhi, that we need to decide."  
     

    But the wedding will happen in July as Singh said his birthday is also in the same month. Also Read: Aishwarya Rai or Abhishek Bachchan, who is richer? Here's their net worth

    In one of the episodes, Payal got upset while talking to her co-contestant Kaaranvir Bohra. When Bohra said that she wants a ‘slave for a husband.'

    Payal became irritated when thinking what Sangram's parents may say, given how long their wedding had previously been postponed. Sangram's pals have even advised him against telling her, she claims.Also Read: 7 Disha Patani pics that show she has best the bikini body in Bollywood

