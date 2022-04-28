Lock Upp: Payal Rohatgi says she is infertile; can't have kids

Payal Rohatgi has made a big revelation about her personal life in Kangana Ranaut’s show Lock Upp. The actress spoke about her infertility and also what she had to say to her wrestler fiancé Sangram Singh in the same regard.

In Kangana Ranaut’s reality TV show ‘Lock Upp’, Payal Rohatgi has come out as one of the strongest contenders. Payal has previously also been on reality shows but this time around, high bets are being placed on her. The actress brings a lot of content with herself when it is about pleasing the audience by keeping her safe in the show. From ugly spats to secret revelations, Payal is trying every trick in the hat to keep herself in the game and come out winning. Meanwhile, she has revealed an important piece of information about her personal life that has left the viewers stunned.

During the show, Payal Rohatgi revealed her infertility. She said that she is “infertile and cannot have kids”. The actress also spoke about the discussion she had with her soon-to-be hubby, wrestler Sangram Singh. ALSO READ: Lock Upp: Payal Rohatgi, Sangram Singh to get married soon; wrestler reveals month, venue (Exclusive)

Talking about her infertility, Payal Rohatgi said that she even asked Sangram Singh to consider marrying someone else who can give birth to his babies. The actress also said that she has undergone IVF treatment which, unfortunately, didn’t work for her.

While talking to the camera and sharing this big secret of her personal life, Payal Rohatgi said, “I can't have kids. Maine socha hum shaadi tab karege, when I can get pregnant. So, I have to be fit mentally and physically, concentrate on acting and go on with life. It's okay to not get pregnant. 4-5 saal se hum log try kar rahe hai, nhi ho raha. So now, Sangram has to figure it and I think he has figured it out that I can't get pregnant. Maine IVF kiya but it was not successful.” ALSO READ: Payal Rohatgi doesn’t know President of India; goes blank

Payal Rohatgi went on to add further: “Isliye main kehti hu Sangram ko kisi aur se shaadi karle- jo bache paida kar sake. Kabhi kabaar main aisa bolti hu.”

