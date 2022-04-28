Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lock Upp: Payal Rohatgi says she is infertile; can't have kids

    First Published Apr 28, 2022, 4:53 PM IST

    Payal Rohatgi has made a big revelation about her personal life in Kangana Ranaut’s show Lock Upp. The actress spoke about her infertility and also what she had to say to her wrestler fiancé Sangram Singh in the same regard.

    Image: Payal Rohatgi/Instagram

    In Kangana Ranaut’s reality TV show ‘Lock Upp’, Payal Rohatgi has come out as one of the strongest contenders. Payal has previously also been on reality shows but this time around, high bets are being placed on her. The actress brings a lot of content with herself when it is about pleasing the audience by keeping her safe in the show. From ugly spats to secret revelations, Payal is trying every trick in the hat to keep herself in the game and come out winning. Meanwhile, she has revealed an important piece of information about her personal life that has left the viewers stunned.

    Image: Payal Rohatgi/Instagram

    During the show, Payal Rohatgi revealed her infertility. She said that she is “infertile and cannot have kids”. The actress also spoke about the discussion she had with her soon-to-be hubby, wrestler Sangram Singh.

    Image: Payal Rohatgi/Instagram

    Talking about her infertility, Payal Rohatgi said that she even asked Sangram Singh to consider marrying someone else who can give birth to his babies. The actress also said that she has undergone IVF treatment which, unfortunately, didn’t work for her.

    Image: Payal Rohatgi/Instagram

    While talking to the camera and sharing this big secret of her personal life, Payal Rohatgi said, “I can't have kids. Maine socha hum shaadi tab karege, when I can get pregnant. So, I have to be fit mentally and physically, concentrate on acting and go on with life. It's okay to not get pregnant. 4-5 saal se hum log try kar rahe hai, nhi ho raha. So now, Sangram has to figure it and I think he has figured it out that I can't get pregnant. Maine IVF kiya but it was not successful.”

    Image: Payal Rohatgi/Instagram

    Payal Rohatgi went on to add further: “Isliye main kehti hu Sangram ko kisi aur se shaadi karle- jo bache paida kar sake. Kabhi kabaar main aisa bolti hu.”

    Image: Payal Rohatgi/Instagram

    The actress also spoke about the procedure of freezing eggs, in case they want to conceive a baby later in their life. While giving a piece of advice to young women in their 20s, Payal Rohatgi said, “To all the women out there. If you are in your 20s, please freeze your eggs. When you freeze your eggs, you can conceive a baby in 30s and mid-30s.”

