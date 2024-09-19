Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rohit Shetty reveals Salman's Wanted was the inspiration behind Singham [WATCH]

    The fans can't wait to see the Singham Returns in theaters on November 1, especially, Salman Khan's addition to the already remarkable cast of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar in major roles.

    First Published Sep 19, 2024, 8:01 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 19, 2024, 8:01 PM IST

    Rohit Shetty is known for his action-packed films including Singham, Simmba, Singham Returns, and Sooryavanshi. The fans know the filmmaker's signature style and the iconic duo of Rohit and Ajay Devgan have created several amazing moments on-screen, making the fans super excited for their new project, Singham Again. According to recent rumors, Rohit has cast Salman Khan in a cameo role as Inspector Chulbul Pandey in his 2010 movie Dabangg. This would be Salman and Rohit's debut film together, which heightened our anticipation. But many fans don't know this but Salman already has a history with the Singham series.

    Rohit Shetty inspired by Salman Khan's Wanted 

    As soon as the rumors of Salman Khan being cast in Singham Again, social media users started digging out Rohit Shetty's old interviews. In that viral video, the filmmaker shared that he was inspired by Salman Khan's blockbuster film Wanted (2009). This led him to make the Singham series. In the clip, Rohit said, “I'll tell you what. I made Singham because of Wanted. That was a phase when multiplex had come in.” 

    It was 2009, I was making All The Best. PVR had just opened up, new. And that time nobody was making mass-action films. And Wanted was one underdog which came," he added. 

    Rohit recalled going to the theaters and seeing the audience clapping and whistling while watching the Salman Khan movies. He shared, “I was like, the time has come back to make mass entertainer because even, abhi multiplex mein bhi seetiya aur taali bajne lagi hain. And in then, we made Singham in 2011.”

    Years after his blockbuster-inspired Rohit, Salman is considering a return to the filmmaker's renowned cop universe with the fifth feature. It's like life is coming full circle! 

    Singham Again release date 

    The fans can't wait to see the Singham Returns in theaters on November 1, especially, Salman Khan's addition to the already remarkable cast of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar in major roles.

