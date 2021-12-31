  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Are Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna dating? Duo are in Goa to celebrate New Year's Eve

    First Published Dec 31, 2021, 2:21 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Liger star Vijay Deverakonda and Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna are in Goa to ring in New Year 2022 together; here's what we know

    Are Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna dating? Duo are in Goa to celebrate New Year's Eve RCB

    Vijay Deverakonda, who is in the news because of her latest film Liger is currently enjoying his last day of the year in Goa with Rashmika Mandanna. Though they are rumoured to be dating, Rashmika and Vijay have always called each other’s good friends in media.
     

    Are Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna dating? Duo are in Goa to celebrate New Year's Eve RCB

    According to sources, Vijay and Rashmika, who have worked together in hit films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, are ringing in the new year together in a beach holiday. A few days ago, Vijay and Rashmika were spotted together having dinner in a post-restaurant and leaving in the same car.
     

    Are Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna dating? Duo are in Goa to celebrate New Year's Eve RCB

    Vijay and Rashmika are often spotted outside the gym in Mumbai and visit the same gym in Hyderabad. These assumptions and their regular meetings have added fuel to their gossiped relationship. 
     

    Are Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna dating? Duo are in Goa to celebrate New Year's Eve RCB

    Rashmika is currently enjoying ‘Pushpa’’s success featuring Telugu superstar Allu Arjun. According to reports, Pushpa has scored more than double century; the box-office collection crosses 201.50 crores. She is now shooting for ‘Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu’ with Sharwanand. Besides that she finished shooting for her Bollywood debut Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra in Hindi and Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan. 
     

    Are Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna dating? Duo are in Goa to celebrate New Year's Eve RCB

    On the other hand, today Vijay Deverakonda's Liger's first teaser was out. In the film he is playing the role of an MMA fighter. Vijay has undergone a massive physical transformation to play the role and perform some high-octane action sequences in the ring. Fans called Vijay’s look as a beast. lso Read: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday posing with Mike Tyson, enjoying Indian food and more

    Are Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna dating? Duo are in Goa to celebrate New Year's Eve RCB

    Liger teaser shows a story of a slumdog of Mumbai streets fighter, who also sells tea with his mother, becoming a champion in MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) sport. The movie also features former world heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson. Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda meets Mike Tyson; boxing legend's first look in a Telugu movie out

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Liger Vijay Deverakonda turns beast; check how Mumbai slumdog turns into MMA champion (Watch) RCB

    Liger: Vijay Deverakonda turns beast; check how Mumbai slumdog turns into MMA champion (Watch)

    Krushna Abhishek comments on Nora Fatehi's sexy dress; watch this funny video from The Kapil Sharma Show RCB

    Krushna Abhishek comments on Nora Fatehi's sexy dress; watch this funny video from The Kapil Sharma Show

    Here where Ananya Panday is spending her last day of 2021; check out this video RCB

    Here's where Ananya Panday is spending her last day of 2021; check out this video

    Did you know Ajith's Valimai is inspired by this biker racer-turned-policeman close to late CM Jayalalithaa? RCB

    Did you know Ajith's Valimai is inspired by this biker racer-turned-policeman close to late CM Jayalalithaa?

    Bigg Boss 15: Did Rajiv Adatia see a ghost on sets of reality show? Here is what we know SCJ

    Bigg Boss 15: Did Rajiv Adatia see a ghost on sets of reality show? Here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti question SIT report regarding Hyderpora encounter - ADT

    Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti question SIT report regarding Hyderpora encounter

    Ludhiana blast: NIA team to fly to Germany to question SJF terrorist Jaswinder Singh Multani-dnm

    Ludhiana blast: NIA team to fly to Germany to question SJF terrorist Jaswinder Singh Multani

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG: Is Gary Kirsten interested in being English head coach?-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22: Is former India coach Gary Kirsten interested in being England head coach?

    Round up 2021 yearend PM Modi shares 21 moments on New Year's eve

    Round-up 2021: PM Modi shares 21 moments on New Year's eve

    Katy Perry gets naughty in sexy 'beer can' bra at Resorts World Las Vegas (SEE PICTURES) RCB

    Katy Perry gets naughty in sexy 'beer can' bra at Resorts World Las Vegas (SEE PICTURES)

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs BFC Match Highlights (Game 45): Bengaluru FC snaps winless run to script 4-2 win over Chennaiyin FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 45): Bengaluru FC snaps winless run to script 4-2 win over Chennaiyin FC

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC: BFC needs to find right balance - Marco Pezzaiuoli on CFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: BFC needs to find the right balance between clean sheets and scoring goals - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru Kannada activists take out rally to siege Raj Bhavan taken into preventive custody

    Bengaluru: Kannada activists take out rally to siege Raj Bhavan, taken into preventive custody

    Video Icon
    remove your tattoos and dont get new ones china tells its football players

    Remove your tattoos and don’t get new ones, China tells its football players

    Video Icon
    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life drb

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life

    Video Icon