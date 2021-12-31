Are Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna dating? Duo are in Goa to celebrate New Year's Eve

Liger star Vijay Deverakonda and Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna are in Goa to ring in New Year 2022 together; here's what we know

Vijay Deverakonda, who is in the news because of her latest film Liger is currently enjoying his last day of the year in Goa with Rashmika Mandanna. Though they are rumoured to be dating, Rashmika and Vijay have always called each other’s good friends in media.



According to sources, Vijay and Rashmika, who have worked together in hit films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, are ringing in the new year together in a beach holiday. A few days ago, Vijay and Rashmika were spotted together having dinner in a post-restaurant and leaving in the same car.



Vijay and Rashmika are often spotted outside the gym in Mumbai and visit the same gym in Hyderabad. These assumptions and their regular meetings have added fuel to their gossiped relationship.



Rashmika is currently enjoying ‘Pushpa’’s success featuring Telugu superstar Allu Arjun. According to reports, Pushpa has scored more than double century; the box-office collection crosses 201.50 crores. She is now shooting for ‘Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu’ with Sharwanand. Besides that she finished shooting for her Bollywood debut Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra in Hindi and Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan.



On the other hand, today Vijay Deverakonda's Liger's first teaser was out. In the film he is playing the role of an MMA fighter. Vijay has undergone a massive physical transformation to play the role and perform some high-octane action sequences in the ring. Fans called Vijay’s look as a beast. lso Read: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday posing with Mike Tyson, enjoying Indian food and more