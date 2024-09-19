Jacqueline Fernandez is all set for her second Hollywood action film 'Kill ‘Em All' with Jean-Claude Van Damme

Jacqueline Fernandez Goes Global: The trailer for the Kill 'Em All sequel, starring Jean-Claude Van Damme and Jacqueline Fernandez, has been published. This is Jacqueline's second Hollywood film.

Jacqueline Fernandez makes her Hollywood debut in the forthcoming sequel Kill' Em All 2. The picture, which also stars action superstar Jean-Claude Van Damme, promises to be an exciting journey. Van Damme reprises his role as John, a former mercenary with a complicated background. Jacqueliene's appearance in this high-octane sequel adds a new and intriguing aspect to the already action-packed tale.

The newly released teaser showed Jacqueliene Fernandez in action, including sequences with firearms and high-speed motorcycles. Her appearance in the teaser hints that she will play an important part with Van Damme, and her performance in the film promises to be memorable, demonstrating her flexibility and ability to hold her own against seasoned actors.

The digital release of Kill 'Em All 2' is slated for September 24, and excitement is rising for Jacqueliene's second Hollywood attempt. Her move to international film marks a huge milestone in her career, and admirers worldwide are anxious to see how she performs in this new environment.

In addition to her Hollywood feature, Jacqueline will reconnect with Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh in 'Housefull 5', extending her successful relationship with the adored trio from the Housefull trilogy. Jacqueline Fernandez's next projects will pique interest and expectations as she creates waves in international and local films.

