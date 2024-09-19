Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Leki Goswami? Will YouTuber be part of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11?

    Latest reports suggest that YouTuber Lakshman Goswami, also known as Leki Goswami, might appear on the popular reality show Bigg Boss Kannada. Goswami has gained a lot of fame through his social service.

    First Published Sep 19, 2024, 8:04 PM IST

    Bigg Boss Kannada 11 is set to premiere on September 29. Superstar Kiccha Sudeep has been confirmed to return as the host of this show. Colors Kannada shared the promo for the upcoming season. The makers have not yet revealed the list of the contestants, but several media outlets have been trying to trace the potential list. 

    It is believed that the former Bigg Boss contestant Karthik Mahesh is expected to appear on the show. Tukali Santhosh’s wife Manasa is also expected to arrive in the show. As per the latest reports, YouTuber Lakshman Goswami, also known as Leki Goswami, is also an addition to this potential list of Bigg Boss Kannada.

    Leki Goswami, famous from the YouTube channel Leki Rider, is probably entering as a Bigg Boss contestant this time. He gained a lot of fame through social service. This Youtuber has a fanbase in India and foreign countries. With a million followers on Instagram, Leki Goswami will be one of the prime choices for the trophy if he enters the show. This Youtuber is known for extending a helping hand to those in difficulty. Many people have commented that it would be good if Leki Goswami came to the Bigg Boss house. Apart from him, Gaurav Shetty, a popular Youtuber is also expected to enter the show.

    Also Read: [WATCH] Amitabh Bachchan apologises for mispronouncing a Marathi word

    Other contestants expected to appear in Bigg Boss Kannada 11 include Reshma, Chandraprabha, Raghavendra, Sharmita Gowda, Sukrita Nag, Gautami Jadhav, Sarath Kumar, and Trivikram.

    As per media reports, Aishwarya Rangarajan, who played a prominent role in the serial Daughtya Janaki and is a famous singer, is also entering the show. In general, YouTube content creators, including sports, politics, and entertainment, have been given an opportunity to compete in this season.

    Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals Taimur’s adorable reaction to paparazzi: ‘Am I famous?’

    Brindavan’s serial actor Varun Aradhya is also speculated to enter the Bigg Boss Kannada this year. Earlier, Jyoti Rai’s name was heard a lot. JHe said that she is not interested in Bigg Boss Kannada. Akshay Nayak, a famous Kannada television star is also speculated to enter the show. He is known for his roles in Olavina Station and Kasturi Niwas.

