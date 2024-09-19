[WATCH] Amitabh Bachchan apologises for mispronouncing a Marathi word

On Thursday, the Kalki 2898 AD actor took to his Instagram and posted a video of himself apologizing for pronouncing the Marathi word 'kachra' wrong and also correcting his pronunciation.

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan was recently in the headlines as he made a video pledging 'I won't litter' in Hindi and Marathi. However, what won the fans' hearts was the follow-up apology video posted by the actor on his social media, where he acknowledged that he mispronounced a word in Marathi and took the pledge again with the right pronunciation this time.

Amitabh Bachchan acknowledges his mistake

On Thursday, the Kalki 2898 AD actor took to his Instagram and posted a video of himself apologizing for pronouncing the Marathi word 'kachra' wrong and also correcting his pronunciation. He revealed that his friend Sudesh Bhosle pointed out his mistake in the Marathi pronunciation.

In the video, Big B said in Hindi, “Namaskar, I am Amitabh Bachchan. A few days ago, I posted a video stating ‘I won’t litter’. I had said this in Marathi too and a friend of mine, Sudesh Bhosle, pointed out that my pronunciation of the word ‘kachra’ was incorrect. This time, I am correcting my pronunciation as I say ‘Mi kachra karnar nahi!'”

He posted the video and the caption read, “Had made a video where pronunciation was wrong… so corrected it… Apologies.”

Response from the fans

His fans were impressed by his awareness and respect for the language. People in the comments praised the 81-year-old actor for his genuine video. One fan commented, "Siri ur a Punctual and Perfect and humble human being"

Another fan wrote, "Ur Humbleness makes u super human Being and super star"

One person commented, "Such a humble person you are You did it right sir, you spoke well Similarly, it is easy to speak Marathi language but only if some words are pronounced purely, the meaning and sweetness remains always"

Here's the original video

Talking about his work, currently Amitabh Bachchan is hosting the quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 16'. He was last seen in the sci-fi film 'Kalki 2898 AD'. The veteran actor will begin filming the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD in 2025. He will also appear in R Balki's version of The Intern, which co-stars Deepika. The Intern's original cast included Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway.

