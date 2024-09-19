Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    [WATCH] Amitabh Bachchan apologises for mispronouncing a Marathi word

    On Thursday, the Kalki 2898 AD actor took to his Instagram and posted a video of himself apologizing for pronouncing the Marathi word 'kachra' wrong and also correcting his pronunciation.

    [WATCH] Amitabh Bachchan apologises for mispronouncing a Marathi word RTM
    Author
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Sep 19, 2024, 6:56 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 19, 2024, 6:56 PM IST

    Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan was recently in the headlines as he made a video pledging 'I won't litter' in Hindi and Marathi. However, what won the fans' hearts was the follow-up apology video posted by the actor on his social media, where he acknowledged that he mispronounced a word in Marathi and took the pledge again with the right pronunciation this time. 

    Amitabh Bachchan acknowledges his mistake 

    On Thursday, the Kalki 2898 AD actor took to his Instagram and posted a video of himself apologizing for pronouncing the Marathi word 'kachra' wrong and also correcting his pronunciation. He revealed that his friend Sudesh Bhosle pointed out his mistake in the Marathi pronunciation. 

    In the video, Big B said in Hindi, “Namaskar, I am Amitabh Bachchan. A few days ago, I posted a video stating ‘I won’t litter’. I had said this in Marathi too and a friend of mine, Sudesh Bhosle, pointed out that my pronunciation of the word ‘kachra’ was incorrect. This time, I am correcting my pronunciation as I say ‘Mi kachra karnar nahi!'”

    He posted the video and the caption read, “Had made a video where pronunciation was wrong… so corrected it… Apologies.”

     

     

    Response from the fans 

    His fans were impressed by his awareness and respect for the language. People in the comments praised the 81-year-old actor for his genuine video. One fan commented, "Siri ur a Punctual and Perfect and humble human being"

    Another fan wrote, "Ur Humbleness makes u super human Being and super star"

    One person commented, "Such a humble person you are You did it right sir, you spoke well Similarly, it is easy to speak Marathi language but only if some words are pronounced purely, the meaning and sweetness remains always"

    Here's the original video 

     

     

    Talking about his work, currently Amitabh Bachchan is hosting the quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 16'. He was last seen in the sci-fi film 'Kalki 2898 AD'. The veteran actor will begin filming the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD in 2025. He will also appear in R Balki's version of The Intern, which co-stars Deepika. The Intern's original cast included Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Triptii Dimri shares relatives told her parents 'No one will marry her' after becoming an actor RTM

    Triptii Dimri shares relatives told her parents 'No one will marry her' after becoming an actor

    Jacqueline Fernandez is all set for her second Hollywood action film with Jean-Claude Van Damme RBA

    Jacqueline Fernandez is all set for her second Hollywood action film 'Kill ‘Em All' with Jean-Claude Van Damme

    HILARIOUS VIDEO: Pakistani actress mimics Kangana Ranaut and netizens can't stop laughing RKK

    HILARIOUS VIDEO: Pakistani actress mimics Kangana Ranaut and netizens can't stop laughing

    Raashii Khanna and Vikrant Massey starrer 'The Sabarmati Report' to release on THIS date; New poster revealed RTM

    Raashii Khanna and Vikrant Massey starrer ‘The Sabarmati Report’ to release on THIS date; New poster revealed

    Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals Taimur's adorable reaction to paparazzi: 'Am I famous?' RTM

    Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals Taimur’s adorable reaction to paparazzi: ‘Am I famous?’

    Recent Stories

    cricket Duleep Trophy: Sanju Samson stars with blistering half-century scr

    Duleep Trophy: Sanju Samson stars with blistering half-century

    Want glowing skin at home? Drink THIS water and you can notice changes gcw

    Want glowing skin at home? Drink THIS water and you can notice changes

    Hibiscus to Jasmine: Plants that bring prosperity and wealth

    Hibiscus to Jasmine: Plants that bring prosperity and wealth

    Hibiscus to Jasmine: Plants that bring prosperity and wealth

    Hibiscus to Jasmine: Plants that bring prosperity and wealth

    Major tragedy averted as iron pole found on railways track in Uttarakhand's Rudrapur; see pic

    Major tragedy averted as iron pole found on railway track in Uttarakhand's Rudrapur; see viral pic

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon