    Allu Arjun's Pushpa crosses 300 crores at Worldwide Box Office; check out its deleted scene from the film

    One of Pushpa deleted scenes is going viral, which is a must-watch to see Allu Arjun's superb acting. On the other hand, the movie crossed 300 crores at Worldwide Box Office

    Allu Arjun's Pushpa crossed 300 crores at Worldwide Box Office; check out its deleted scene from the film
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jan 2, 2022, 11:57 AM IST
    Telugu star Allu Arjun is on cloud nine with Rs 300 crores at Worldwide Box Office. Pushpa's movie has been grabbing the headlines for many reasons since it went on the floor. Pushpa hit theatres in the middle of December 2021 and has never shown any signs of slowing down since then. The movie, directed by Sukumar, is doing quite well in theatres despite some tough competition like the Hollywood film Spider-Man and Bollywood film 83 featuring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

    The filmmaker of Pushpa has recently released a deleted scene from the movie, which has become viral on social media. Fans are seen sharing it and praising Allu Arjun's acting skills. The deleted scene has the actor's mass scene, which appealed well to the native Telugu audience. 

    Also Read: Allu Arjun's Pushpa gets a place at BJP rally; watch how politician uses movie's famous dialogues

    In the particular scene, Allu Arjun's mother gets scolded by her money-lender for not being able to clear off the debt. He gets insulted by this act, returns the borrowed money, as he requires the person to notify everyone in the village about his loan clearance. He does this to avenge the embarrassment caused by the money-lender.

    Allu Arjun thrashed the person in the seen, taking him around the village. This scene was chopped off in the editing table because of the time-limited. The release of this scene has earned much attention as it demands native audiences. 

    Surprisingly, Pushpa's Hindi version has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark, which looks unstoppable. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to reveal that the Hindi version of Pushpa has raked in Rs 50 crore. He wrote, "#Pushpa is 50 NOT OUT Continues to set cash registers ringing #NewYear celebrations + open week prove advantageous for #PushpaHindi on [third] Fri This one is truly UNSTOPPABLE [Week 3] Fri 3.50 cr. Total: Rs 50.59 cr. #India biz (sic)."

    Also Read: Here's how Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fans reacted to her sexy dance number in Pushpa; watch

    Pushpa features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Mollywood star Fahadh Faasil in lead roles. Cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brozek, editors Karthika Srinivas and Ruben and music director Devi Sri Prasad form the technical crew.

    Last Updated Jan 2, 2022, 12:00 PM IST
