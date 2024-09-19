Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Triptii Dimri shares relatives told her parents 'No one will marry her' after becoming an actor

    Triptii shared that she hails from Uttarakhand, how several 'mean' comments from multiple people affected her, and how people tried to pull her down. 

    Triptii Dimri shares relatives told her parents 'No one will marry her' after becoming an actor RTM
    Author
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Sep 19, 2024, 6:14 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 19, 2024, 6:14 PM IST

    Triptii Dimri is now a popular household name, thanks to her hits like 'Laila Majnu', 'Animal', and 'Bad Newz'. She even holds the title of 'National Crush' as the audience falls in love with her charm and beauty on the screen. The actress recently opened up about her struggle and the ups and downs she faced during her journey to stardom. In an interview on Katrina Kaif's brand Kay Beauty on Katrina's YouTube channel, Triptii shared that she hails from Uttarakhand, how several 'mean' comments from multiple people affected her, and how people tried to pull her down. 

    Mean things said to Triptii's parents 

    During the candid interview, Triptii said, "I am from Uttarakhand, but I was born and brought up in Delhi, so my parents and family are in Delhi... it was difficult for me when I moved to Bombay, you know, to go out every day in front of more than 50-60 people in a room. There are people in the society and in my family also who said mean things to my parents. Things like 'Why have you sent your daughter to this profession? She is going to get spoiled; she will hang out with the wrong people, she is going to make wrong choices for herself, no one is going to want to marry her, she is not going to get married now."

    "There was a point when I was confused, because, you know, you lose hope when you get up and there is no work. But one thing I knew was that I could not go back to my parents and tell them, 'No, I have not done it'," she added. 

    The 30-year-old actress also revealed that her parents were extremely proud of her after the release of her film 'Laila Majnu'. She recalled her father calling her after the release of her first film and 'he was just very happy'.

    Love from audience 

    After the release of 'Animal', Triptii became a national sensation. She was at an event in Mumbai when she was asked about her 'national crush' tag and whether it affected her.

    Triptii said, "In my experience, luckily, I would like to thank God, because, in my experience, it has been the other way around, as many films I have done in my career, whether they are the older films that I did earlier or the ones that have released recently, I have received a lot of love from my audience. People have liked my work and have spoken about it.”

    Triptii Dimri will soon be seen in 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' which is set to release on October 11, 2024.  

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jacqueline Fernandez is all set for her second Hollywood action film with Jean-Claude Van Damme RBA

    Jacqueline Fernandez is all set for her second Hollywood action film 'Kill ‘Em All' with Jean-Claude Van Damme

    HILARIOUS VIDEO: Pakistani actress mimics Kangana Ranaut and netizens can't stop laughing RKK

    HILARIOUS VIDEO: Pakistani actress mimics Kangana Ranaut and netizens can't stop laughing

    Raashii Khanna and Vikrant Massey starrer 'The Sabarmati Report' to release on THIS date; New poster revealed RTM

    Raashii Khanna and Vikrant Massey starrer ‘The Sabarmati Report’ to release on THIS date; New poster revealed

    Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals Taimur's adorable reaction to paparazzi: 'Am I famous?' RTM

    Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals Taimur’s adorable reaction to paparazzi: ‘Am I famous?’

    Bairi Kangna to Dayan-Bhojpuri horror movies to watch on YouTube NOW

    Bairi Kangna to Dayan-Bhojpuri horror movies to watch on YouTube NOW

    Recent Stories

    Tirupati Temple laddoos row: Andhra govt cites lab test report, confirms usage of beef fat, fish oil gcw

    Tirupati Temple laddoos row: Andhra govt cites lab test report, confirms usage of animal fat

    Cats to Horses: 7 animals that are believed to bring good luck RKK

    Cats to Horses: 7 animals that are believed to bring good luck

    cricket India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test: Ashwin wins heart with century in Chennai scr

    India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test: Ashwin wins heart with century in Chennai

    FATF praises India's efforts to combat terror financing, money laundering; warns of Al-Qaeda threats in J&K snt

    FATF praises India's efforts to combat terror financing, money laundering; warns of Al-Qaeda threats in J&K

    Did you know? THESE Indian food items are banned in various countries NTI

    Did you know? THESE Indian food items are banned in various countries

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon