Triptii Dimri shares relatives told her parents 'No one will marry her' after becoming an actor

Triptii Dimri is now a popular household name, thanks to her hits like 'Laila Majnu', 'Animal', and 'Bad Newz'. She even holds the title of 'National Crush' as the audience falls in love with her charm and beauty on the screen. The actress recently opened up about her struggle and the ups and downs she faced during her journey to stardom. In an interview on Katrina Kaif's brand Kay Beauty on Katrina's YouTube channel, Triptii shared that she hails from Uttarakhand, how several 'mean' comments from multiple people affected her, and how people tried to pull her down.

Mean things said to Triptii's parents

During the candid interview, Triptii said, "I am from Uttarakhand, but I was born and brought up in Delhi, so my parents and family are in Delhi... it was difficult for me when I moved to Bombay, you know, to go out every day in front of more than 50-60 people in a room. There are people in the society and in my family also who said mean things to my parents. Things like 'Why have you sent your daughter to this profession? She is going to get spoiled; she will hang out with the wrong people, she is going to make wrong choices for herself, no one is going to want to marry her, she is not going to get married now."

"There was a point when I was confused, because, you know, you lose hope when you get up and there is no work. But one thing I knew was that I could not go back to my parents and tell them, 'No, I have not done it'," she added.

The 30-year-old actress also revealed that her parents were extremely proud of her after the release of her film 'Laila Majnu'. She recalled her father calling her after the release of her first film and 'he was just very happy'.

Love from audience

After the release of 'Animal', Triptii became a national sensation. She was at an event in Mumbai when she was asked about her 'national crush' tag and whether it affected her.

Triptii said, "In my experience, luckily, I would like to thank God, because, in my experience, it has been the other way around, as many films I have done in my career, whether they are the older films that I did earlier or the ones that have released recently, I have received a lot of love from my audience. People have liked my work and have spoken about it.”

Triptii Dimri will soon be seen in 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' which is set to release on October 11, 2024.

