List of men Nusrat Jahan dated: From gang-rape accused to entrepreneur to co-star

Bengali actress-turned TMC MP Nusrat Jahan has opened up about the controversy surrounding her personal life and more. Today, we list men who were part of Nusrat's life

Bengali film actress and a TMC MP, Nusrat Jahan, always grabs national headlines due to her marriage, love life and controversial statements. After winning the West Bengal people hearts by her films; Nusrat stepped into politics and joined Mamata Banerjee's party, All India Trinamool Congress (TMC). In 2019 Nusrat won the Basirhat constituency seat and got elected as Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha.



However, with all these things, Nusrat stays in the news for her personal life. Her love life and trouble in marriage have always grabbed the attention of the media. So, let us look into Nusrat's past love life and some link-ups.

Victor Ghosh: Long back, many reports alleged her divorce from her Jamshedpur-based childhood friend, Victor Ghosh. However, the actress rubbished this rumours of marriage and divorce; a source close to Nusrat told TOI that she had kept her marriage hush-hush for professional reasons. It is also reported that Nusrat has a tattoo of Victor's name inked on her chest.

Kadir Khan: The actress was once linked with Kadir Khan, was one of the prime accused in the Park Street 2012 gang-rape case. It was reported that Kadir and Nusrat were in a relationship for four years. It is reportedly said that they met in college through a common friend.



Nikhil Jain: On June 19, 2019, both Nusrat Jahan and Kolkata based entrepreneur Nikhil Jain got married in Turkey's Bodrum in a private wedding ceremony. Only close friends and family were present at the wedding. Long back, Nikhil Jain was looking for a top model for his Gariahat bridal wear shop, and he met Nusrat to showcase his designs. Nikhil was impressed by Nusrat's aura and asked her for a date, and the rest is history.

Yash Dasgupta: Actor turned BJP politician Yash is one of the most good looking men in Tollywood. During the filming of a Bengali film SOS Kolkata they got closer. Last year, she split with her estranged husband, Nikhil, due to a blossoming romance between Nusrat and Yash.