Liger to Laal Singh Chaddha, Shamshera, 20 films flopped in 2022; causes Rs 1000 cr loss to Bollywood

Not one or two but at least 20 films in the Hindi film industry failed at the box office. The list includes films by ace actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and many others. Reportedly, these films have caused a loss of more than Rs 1,000 crore to the film industry. Check out the complete list here.

The year 2022 did not prove to be good for the Hindi film industry. Most of the films releasing this year are proving to be flops. From Amir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' to Akshay Kumar's 'Raksha Bandhan', Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Shamshera’ Vijay Deverakonda's 'Liger', Amitabh Bachchan's 'Jhund', most of the films that hit the theatres this year, have tanked miserably at the box office. As a result, the industry is facing a loss of over Rs 1000 crore in just eight months.

Badhai Do: Many social issues of homosexuality were raised in Rajkumar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar's film 'Badhaai Do'. The first film to be released in the year 2022 proved to be a flop. Made on a budget of Rs 45 crores, it was able to collect Rs 23 crores worldwide. It faced a loss of about Rs 22 crores.

Jhund: Amitabh Bachchan's film Jhund received good reviews from the audience and critics. But this film could not do wonders at the box office. Made on a budget of Rs 35 crore, the film could do business of only Rs 23 crore.

Bachchhan Paandey: People had high hopes from Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar's film 'Bachchan Pandey'. But this film also could not do well at the box office. Made at a cost of Rs 165 crore, the film could only earn Rs 70 crore.

Attack: John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet's science-fiction film Attack were also rejected by the audience. The film of Rs 70 crore proved to be a disaster earning Rs 22 crores worldwide.

Jersey: The remake of the South film 'Jersey', Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur-starrer film, made on a budget of Rs 110 crores could not cross the figure of Rs 30 crores worldwide.

Runway 34: Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet's thriller film 'Runway 34' was made at a cost of Rs 80 crore. But the film managed to earn only Rs 50.7. In such a situation, the makers had to face a loss of Rs 29.3 crore due to this film.

Heropanti 2: Tiger Shroff's Heropanti was a huge hit. So, there were high expectations from the second part of the film. But, despite releasing on Eid weekend, the Ahmed Khan directorial failed to do well at the box office. Made on a budget of Rs 100 crore, the film touched only Rs 28 crore.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Ranveer Singh and Shalini Pandey-starrer social comedy 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' failed to attract the audience to the theatres. Made on a budget of Rs 90 crore, the film managed to do business of Rs 17.5 crore.

Dhaakad: Kangana Ranaut's action thriller 'Dhaakad' has proved to be the biggest flop of the year, so far. Made on a budget of Rs 85 crore, the film earned Rs 2.65 crore.

Anek: After the success of Article 15, Ayushmann Khurrana and Anubhav Sinha came up with 'Anek'. However, this time the pair could not show any magic at the box office. Made on a budget of Rs 45 crore, the film managed to earn only Rs 9 crore. Rashtra Kavach Om: Aditya Roy Kapur's action thriller failed to make a mark at the box office. Made on a cost of Rs 60 crore, this film has been able to collect Rs 4.8 crore. Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 – Agni Pariksha: The sequel to the 2020 action-drama film Khuda Hafiz, this film also failed to attract the audience. The Vidyut Jammwal-starrer, which was released on July 8, was struggling to cross the Rs 15.4 crore mark. Hit The First Case: The Hindi remake of the hit Telugu film of the same name starring Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra also failed to make much of an impact at the box office. Made on a budget of Rs 40 crore, the film has earned Rs 8 crore. Shabaash Mithu: The biopic of cricketer Mithali Raj, also failed at the box office. Made on a budget of Rs 40 crore, the film failed to earn up to Rs 2 crore.

Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor's comeback film after four years, Shamshera, co-starring actors Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor, failed to impress the audience and critics. Made at a cost of Rs 150 crore, the film earned Rs 60.75. Ek Villain Returns: The standalone sequel to the 2014 superhit thriller Ek Villain also struggled to attract audiences to the theatres. Made at a cost of Rs 80 crore, the film earned only Rs 60 crore.

Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan's much-awaited remake of 'Forrest Gump' failed to impress the audience. Made on a budget of Rs 180 crore, the film failed to cross the Rs 70 crore mark in India. However, worldwide this film has earned 133.2 crores.

Raksha Bandhan: The film, which clashed with Laal Singh Chaddha and was released during the festive season, failed to make a mark at the box office. Made on a budget of Rs 80 crore, this Akshay Kumar film has earned only Rs 68.14 crore. Dobara: Taapsee Pannu's psychological thriller Dora was a complete disaster at the box office. This is Taapsee's fourth consecutive flop film. The makers of this film have suffered a loss of Rs 21 crore.

