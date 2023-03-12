Lakme Fashion Week 2023: Rashmika Mandanna, Athiya Shetty, Taapsee Pannu, and more walk the ramp like pro

Besides the eye-catching ethnic and western designs, the recognisable names striding down the catwalk as showstoppers drew our attention on day 3 of Lakme Fashion Week 2023.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Rashmika Mandanna turned showstopper for JJ Valaya at the Lakme Fashion Week. The star embraced a modern look as she walked the ramp in a beautiful saree.



Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Shanaya Kapoor dazzled in a glittering yellow saree as a showstopper for Dyson x Arpita Mehta’s summer collection in partnership with FDCI.



Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Khushi Kapoor walks the ramp with her sisters Shanaya Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor at the Lakme Fashion Week 2023 held in Mumbai's Jio World Garden

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Athiya Shetty walks the ramp for designer Namrata Joshipura at the Lakme Fashion Week 2023, held in Mumbai's Jio World Garden

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Taapsee Pannu walks the ramp for designer Monisha Jaising at the Lakme Fashion Week 2023, held in Mumbai's Jio World Garden

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla