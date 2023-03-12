Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lakme Fashion Week 2023: Rashmika Mandanna, Athiya Shetty, Taapsee Pannu, and more walk the ramp like pro

    First Published Mar 12, 2023, 10:04 AM IST

    Besides the eye-catching ethnic and western designs, the recognisable names striding down the catwalk as showstoppers drew our attention on day 3 of Lakme Fashion Week 2023. 

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Rashmika Mandanna turned showstopper for JJ Valaya at the Lakme Fashion Week. The star embraced a modern look as she walked the ramp in a beautiful saree.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Shanaya Kapoor dazzled in a glittering yellow saree as a showstopper for Dyson x Arpita Mehta’s summer collection in partnership with FDCI.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Khushi Kapoor walks the ramp with her sisters Shanaya Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor at the Lakme Fashion Week 2023 held in Mumbai's Jio World Garden

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Athiya Shetty walks the ramp for designer Namrata Joshipura at the Lakme Fashion Week 2023, held in Mumbai's Jio World Garden

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Taapsee Pannu walks the ramp for designer Monisha Jaising at the Lakme Fashion Week 2023, held in Mumbai's Jio World Garden

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor was seen again walking at the Lakme Fashion Week 2023, held in Mumbai's Jio World Garden

