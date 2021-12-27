Did Kim Kardashian celebrate Christmas with Pete Davidson? See pictures and videos

American comedian Pete Davidson and TV star Kim Kardashian seem to get closer day by day. It is also reported that Davidson has also gotten close to the Kardashian family reportedly, he was accompanied by his mom at Kardashian-Jenner Christmas bash.

However, the Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson wasn't clicked at the Christmas party, but it seems fans spotted his mother in one of the images. Kim's sister Khloe Kardashian had shared many photos and videos from the party.

Where she is seen in a stunning body-hugging silver gown. And in one of her videos, fans thought they saw Pete Davidson's mother, Amy Davidson, in the background. However, there were no pictures of Pete in the pictures that Kim and her family shared.

Talking about Kardashian, Jenner Christmas party is always doing on a big scale. Many celebs and big names of LA get invited to the party. All the Kardashian and Jenner family members came together and shares adorable Christmas photos.

Khloe Kardashian shared some amazing Christmas pictures on her Instagram account. She appeared to be enjoying the holiday season as she posed with Santa Claus and her daughter True. True's father, Tristan Thompson, who has held a shaky relationship with Kardashian for several years, was absent from the pictures. Model Kendall Jenner was seen wearing this stunning number to the Met Gala last year. Santa stopped by to surprise the Kardashian kids, including True, Saint West and Chicago West.

On the other hand, Kourtney Kardashian shared her blended family's stockings. According to TMZ, Kris Jenner and her family would spend Christmas in a modest gathering rather than their large gatherings in the pre-COVID period.