    Did Kim Kardashian celebrate Christmas with Pete Davidson? See pictures and videos

    Did Pete Davidson attend Kim Kardashian's Christmas party with his mom? Here are some insides details

    Did Pete Davidson attend Kim Kardashian's Christmas party with his mom? Here are some insides details
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Dec 27, 2021, 9:07 AM IST
    American comedian Pete Davidson and TV star Kim Kardashian seem to get closer day by day. It is also reported that Davidson has also gotten close to the Kardashian family reportedly, he was accompanied by his mom at Kardashian-Jenner Christmas bash.

    However, the Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson wasn't clicked at the Christmas party, but it seems fans spotted his mother in one of the images. Kim's sister Khloe Kardashian had shared many photos and videos from the party.

    Where she is seen in a stunning body-hugging silver gown. And in one of her videos, fans thought they saw Pete Davidson's mother, Amy Davidson, in the background. However, there were no pictures of Pete in the pictures that Kim and her family shared.

    Also Read: Kim Kardashian sums up her 2021 in 10 pics; from BIKINI to BACKLESS top, here is what she wore

    Talking about Kardashian, Jenner Christmas party is always doing on a big scale. Many celebs and big names of LA get invited to the party. All the Kardashian and Jenner family members came together and shares adorable Christmas photos.

    Khloe Kardashian shared some amazing Christmas pictures on her Instagram account. She appeared to be enjoying the holiday season as she posed with Santa Claus and her daughter True. True's father, Tristan Thompson, who has held a shaky relationship with Kardashian for several years, was absent from the pictures. Model Kendall Jenner was seen wearing this stunning number to the Met Gala last year. Santa stopped by to surprise the Kardashian kids, including True, Saint West and Chicago West.

    ALSO READ: Is Kim Kardashian going on group dates with Pete Davidson to avoid hurting ex-husband Kanye West’s feelings?

    On the other hand, Kourtney Kardashian shared her blended family's stockings. According to TMZ, Kris Jenner and her family would spend Christmas in a modest gathering rather than their large gatherings in the pre-COVID period. 

     

     

     
    Last Updated Dec 27, 2021, 9:10 AM IST
