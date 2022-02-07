  • Facebook
    Kim Kardashian is Valentine's Day ready; check out her hot pictures

    First Published Feb 7, 2022, 10:38 PM IST
     Kim Kardashian is romantic; she shared some sexy Valentine’s Day SKIMS special pink collection. Take a look

    Kim Kardashian is Valentine's day ready RCB

    TV celebrity Kim Kardashian is back with her sexy bikini collection from SKIMS. The 41-year-old founder of a clothing brand revealed the latest Valentine’s day collection on Instagram Story and page earlier this week.

    Kim Kardashian is Valentine's day ready RCB

    In her Instagram story, Kim was spotted in a skimpy pink innerwear and black bikini as she flaunted her beach body.
     

    Kim Kardashian is Valentine's day ready RCB

    The collection includes hot pink, red and black body con dresses, loungewear, and lingerie featured in The Valentine's Shop on SKIMS. 
     

    Kim Kardashian is Valentine's day ready RCB

    Kim Kardashian wore the Woven Shine Crop Top in Raspberry and matching Woven Shine sexy bikini bottom. Also Read: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West indulge in a war of words on social media over their daughter North and TikTok

    Kim Kardashian is Valentine's day ready RCB

    Kim Kardashian also showed perfectly combined loungewear and lingerie, teaming a cropped tee with a very cheeky thong and a bralette with lounge pants. Also Read: Kim Kardashian flaunts her hot body in micro bikini thong; check out pictures

    Kim Kardashian is Valentine's day ready RCB

    Kim has also partnered with Spanish fashion brand Balenciaga. Kim has been sporting Balenciaga designs for most of her public appearances and social media posts.  
     

