Kim Kardashian is Valentine’s Day ready; check out her hot pictures

Kim Kardashian is romantic; she shared some sexy Valentine’s Day SKIMS special pink collection. Take a look

TV celebrity Kim Kardashian is back with her sexy bikini collection from SKIMS. The 41-year-old founder of a clothing brand revealed the latest Valentine’s day collection on Instagram Story and page earlier this week.

In her Instagram story, Kim was spotted in a skimpy pink innerwear and black bikini as she flaunted her beach body.



The collection includes hot pink, red and black body con dresses, loungewear, and lingerie featured in The Valentine's Shop on SKIMS.



Kim Kardashian wore the Woven Shine Crop Top in Raspberry and matching Woven Shine sexy bikini bottom. Also Read: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West indulge in a war of words on social media over their daughter North and TikTok

Kim Kardashian also showed perfectly combined loungewear and lingerie, teaming a cropped tee with a very cheeky thong and a bralette with lounge pants. Also Read: Kim Kardashian flaunts her hot body in micro bikini thong; check out pictures