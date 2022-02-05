Kim Kardashian, Kanye West indulge in a war of words on social media over their daughter North and TikTok

Kim Kardashian issued a public statement against Kanye West after the latter commented about their daughter North’s social media use. Kim alleged that Kanye has been trying to manipulate the situation as they move towards separation.

After Kanye West put out a post on social media about his and Kim Kardashian’s daughter North’s TikTok usage, the latter has hit back at Ye. She lashed out at her estranged husband saying that he has been trying to manipulate things as they move towards their separation.

Kanye West had recently put up a post regarding his and Kim Kardashian’s 8-year-old daughter North’s social media privileges. In his post, Ye wrote about what should he do after his daughter has been put on TikTok against his will. He tagged Kim in the post.

Kim Kardashian gave it back to Kanye West, saying that his viewpoints are “negative” and that he is trying to “manipulate” their situation. Kim and Kanye are presently undergoing separation as the former had filed for a divorce last year.

Kim Kardashian also took to Instagram to put out her statement. In her statement, she wrote: “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create.”

The SKIMS founder, Kima Kardashian continued writing in her statement that she is doing everything to protect their daughter, and at the same time, also allows her (daughter) to express her creativity under adult supervision. She further alleged that Kanye West is ‘obsessed’ with constantly “trying to control”. “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all,” she wrote. Last year when North had gone live on TikTok without Kim Kardashian’s permission, the mother had publicly reprimanded her for doing so.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West married in the year 2014, and have four children, North being the eldest of them all. In 2021, the couple filed for divorce.

