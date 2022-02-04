Kim Kardashian flaunts her hot body in micro bikini thong; check out pictures

Kim Kardashian posed in daring SKIMS lingerie, showing off her sexy body on her Instagram stories; she was flaunting her V-Day collection

Kim Kardashian is turning heads at the moment with her latest social media posts and Instagram stories. The mother-of-four is allegedly dating Pete Davison, showed off her perfect hour-glass figure in a tiny bikini thong while plugging her SKIMS Valentine's Day collection.



The 41-year-old reality star wore a black bikini and SKIMS lingerie that barely did its job of preserving her modesty in the new post.

A triangle-shaped bra had thin straps that barely covered her breast, but that item seemed almost tame compared to her bottoms.



Ultra-thin strings held up the one-inch piece of fabric pulled up high over her hips. She clicked these pictures in her the changing room of her Hidden Hills, California mansion worth $60million where she is staying after split from husband Kanye West.



The beauty and fashion mogul was recently seen a campaign for popular fashion brand Balenciaga. In one of the pictures, Kim can be seen dressed in all-black leggings and a body-fitted top set paired it with black sock booties and a neon green shoulder bag. In the snap, Kim can be seen taking a selfie on her phone.



In another photo, Kim was seen wearing a chic black jacket, sock boots, black reflectors, and a mini white Balenciaga bag.

