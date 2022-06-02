Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did Gerard Pique cheat on Shakira; couple on the verge of separation? Details here

    First Published Jun 2, 2022, 12:43 PM IST

    Shakira and Barcelona defender Gerard Pique are one of Hollywood's most adored couples, but it now seems that cracks have been formed in their relationship.

    Image Credit: Gerard Pique Instagram

    All is not well between Barcelona defender Gerard Pique and long-term partner Shakira after reports emerged that the couple allegedly lived separately for several weeks.

    Image Credit: Gerard Pique Instagram

    Shakira and Gerard Pique are one of Hollywood's most adored couples, but it now seems that cracks have been formed in their relationship. The 'Hips Don't Lie' singer fell in love with the professional footballer at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

    Image Credit: Gerard Pique Instagram

    According to El Periodico journalist Emilio Pérez de Rozas, the world-renowned pop star caught Pique cheating with another woman a few weeks back, which has led to the alleged split. The Barcelona star has reportedly moved out of the house that he shares with Shakira, and Pique has been living in his bachelor pad for several weeks. 

    Image Credit: Gerard Pique Instagram

    The report added that Pique has been living a "party lifestyle" and regularly frequents nightclubs such as the Bling Bling and Patron in Barcelona, adding that the pair could 'separate' soon. It’s also said he’s been enjoying the Barcelona nightlife with friend Riqui Puig and his group of friends. And the partying has seen Pique and friend, accompanied by other women, as well as staying out until two and three in the morning.

    Image Credit: Gerard Pique Instagram

    The journalist claimed the following on Instagram, "That is why she(Shakira) would have made the decision to separate," adds Fa, who has directly quoted the information from his sources. "That is so. It has happened. That is why there is distance. Perhaps there is nothing left, but that [infidelity] has passed."

    Image Credit: Shakira Instagram

    Pique has also disappeared from Shakira’s social media, with the singer frequently posting pictures of the pair in the past, but the last time that happened was in March. While the 35-year-old footballer is staying in Barcelona, another sign pointing to a crack in Shakira and Pique’s relationship is the lyrics sung by the sensational popstar in her latest hit ‘Te Felicito’ with Rauw Alejandro.

    Image Credit: Gerard Pique Instagram

    Additionally, Shakira and Pique have both avoided uploading anything to their social media platforms in recent times as well, something that usually doesn’t bode well. While their 12-year relationship has brought them two children, Milan and Sasha, the couple remains unmarried.

    Image Credit: Gerard Pique Instagram

    35-year-old Pique is no longer the Catalan club's leading defender, with Xavi Hernandez showing more faith in the likes of Ronald Araujo and Eric Garcia. The Barcelona boss handed even Lenglet a few starts towards the end of the La Liga season.

    Image Credit: Gerard Pique Instagram

    Pique appeared in 41 games across all competitions in the 2021-22 campaign, but his game time will likely be curtailed to a great extent next season. Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen is also reportedly set to join the La Liga giants on a free transfer.

