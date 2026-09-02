'Wheel of Fortune' announcer Jim Thornton has been suspended from the game show by Sony Pictures Television following unspecified allegations. The company is conducting an investigation and will temporarily recast the role he has held since 2011.

'Wheel of Fortune' announcer Jim Thornton has been suspended from the game show. Sony Pictures Television shared the update with The Hollywood Reporter via a statement. The suspension follows Sony Pictures Television's investigation into unspecified allegations against Jim.

Sony Pictures Television Confirms Investigation

In the meantime, the long-running game show will temporarily recast its announcer role. "We have recently been made aware of allegations concerning Jim Thornton," the company said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "He has been suspended from Wheel of Fortune and we are recasting while we conduct a thorough investigation."

Allegations Reportedly Involve Flight Incident

While SPT did not specify what sparked the investigation, TMZ reported that it involved an incident that allegedly took place on a commercial flight earlier this year.

Jim Thornton's Career on 'Wheel of Fortune'

Thornton is not the most public-facing figure on 'Wheel of Fortune', which is hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White, but he has served as the game show's announcer since 2011. His long association with the programme has made him a familiar voice to viewers. Before joining 'Wheel of Fortune', Thornton also voiced episodes of another long-running game show, 'The Price Is Right', which airs on CBS.

'Wheel of Fortune' remains one of the long-running and widely recognised game shows on American television, with Thornton having served as its announcer for more than a decade. In India, the popular game show was adapted earlier this year, with actor Akshay Kumar serving as host. The show aired from January through April. (ANI)