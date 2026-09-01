Actor Rituparna Sengupta hailed legendary Bengali actor Uttam Kumar on his 100th birth anniversary, saying the iconic 'Mahanayak' remains relevant and irreplaceable. PM Narendra Modi also paid tribute to the versatile performer ahead of his centenary.

Actor Rituparna Sengupta hailed legendary Bengali actor Uttam Kumar on his 100th birth anniversary, saying that the iconic star remains relevant even a century after his birth and that "nobody can replace his aura."

"Uttam Kumar is someone who, after 100 years also, he's so relevant. And he's one of the biggest icons, the biggest superstar, the 'Mahanayak'. Nobody can replace his aura," she told ANI.

Centenary Celebrations and Tributes

Sengupta added, "We are very thankful to our Prime Minister and, of course, our Chief Minister that they have put so much heed and so much respect to our beloved actor."

Sengupta, who is the president of Shilpi Sansad, an organisation founded by Uttam Kumar, said she felt proud and happy that the actor's centenary was being celebrated widely. "Since I am the president of Shilpi Sansad, which Uttam Kumar once started, I feel very much proud and happy that today, 100 years of Uttam Kumar is being celebrated so nicely, so widely, and so affectionately," she said.

She said a week-long series of programmes was being organised to celebrate the actor's life and contribution to cinema. "We have got a full week of programmes with Uttam Kumar's everything, you know, his films, his book launches, his poster launches, and everything. You know, even the post office is doing a program for him," Sengupta said.

Recalling her admiration for the legendary actor, she said she felt inspired as an artist despite not having had the opportunity to work with him during his lifetime. "I feel very charged as an artist because I have not been able to be with him in his days, but we always have that inspiration inside us, alive always and forever," she said.

PM Modi Remembers the 'Mahanayak'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to legendary Bengali actor Uttam Kumar in the 137th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', ahead of the actor's birth centenary on September 3. PM Modi described Kumar as a versatile performer who captivated audiences and earned a lasting place in their hearts."On September 3, we will mark the birth centenary of legendary actor Uttam Kumar. A versatile performer, he captivated audiences with his remarkable portrayals and earned a lasting place in the hearts of people," the Prime Minister said.

The Legacy of a Legend

Born Arun Kumar Chattopadhyay on September 3, 1926, Uttam Kumar is fondly remembered as "Mahanayak" of Bengali cinema. His career spanned more than three decades, during which he worked as an actor, director, producer, screenwriter and composer.

The 'Nayak' and Satyajit Ray

PM Modi also referred to the enduring connection between Uttam Kumar and filmmaker Satyajit Ray. Film lovers have long believed that Ray wrote his 1966 film 'Nayak- The Hero' with Uttam Kumar in mind. "Uttam Kumar ji was a versatile actor who won hearts with his acting. Film lovers believe that Satyajit Ray wrote the entire script of the film 'Nayak- The Hero' keeping the great hero Uttam Kumar ji in mind. Mr Satyajit Ray had said that he had dignity along with amazing emotional depth. He worked very hard to bring the character to life," PM Modi said.

Uttam Kumar's portrayal of the complex matinee idol in 'Nayak' remains one of the defining performances of his career. The film explored the psychological pressures surrounding fame, with Kumar bringing vulnerability and emotional depth to the central character.

Rise to Stardom

The actor's rise to stardom followed a difficult beginning. His film journey started with a supporting role in 'Drishtidan' in 1948, while his early releases faced repeated box-office failures. He eventually found success with 'Basu Paribar' in 1952.

The 1953 film 'Sharey Chuattor' marked a major turning point and also established his celebrated screen partnership with Suchitra Sen. The duo went on to feature together in several popular films, including 'Agni Pariksha', 'Harano Sur' and 'Saptapadi.'

A Versatile Artist

Uttam Kumar also achieved a significant milestone when he became the first recipient of the National Film Award for Best Actor in 1967, recognised for his performances in 'Antony Firingee' and Satyajit Ray's 'Chiriyakhana.'

Beyond acting, Kumar directed films, composed music and sang playback tracks. He was also known for his philanthropy and resilience, with his contributions extending beyond cinema.

Uttam Kumar died following a heart attack on July 24, 1980. His legacy continues to occupy a central place in Bengali cinema. (ANI)