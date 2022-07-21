Khloe Kardashian looks sexy in hot pink bikini; see pics

Khloe Kardashian has shared throwback pictures from her Turks and Caicos family vacay wherein she can be seen wearing a hot pink bikini.

Image: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

The Turks and Caicos vacations may have ended but Khloe Kardashian still seems to be in a hangover of it. The snapshots from the family vacation continue to roll on her social media as she shared some fresh pictures from the vacay where she can be seen slaying in a hot pink bikini, looking her usual stunning best. The bikini that Khloe wore, was obviously from her own brand, Good America. She paired her super-hot two-piece with a necklace, black shades and a pink sarong. The pictures, we bet, will make your heart skip a beat.

Image: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

To complete her beach look, Khloe Kardashian wore a wide-brim straw hat. The aqua blue Caribbean waters made for some of the most gorgeous snapshots of the 38pyear-old reality TV star. ALSO READ: As Khloe Kardashian awaits second baby, Kourtney unfollows Tristan Thompson?

Image: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Soon after Khloe Kardashian shared these pictures on her Instagram profile, a series of comments and numerous likes started to drop on her social media. These included a comment from sister Kourtney Kardashian, who called Khloe the “perfect mermaid queen”. ALSO READ: Kim, Kylie or Khloe, which Kardashian – Jenner sister is most followed on Instagram?

Image: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

A day before Khloe Kardashian’s hot pink bikini pictures made their way to Instagram, she had shared another slew of photos from the same vacation. But in these photos, she posed along with her daughter True, who was gripping onto mommy’s back.

Image: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Not only these, Khloe Kardashian had also shared a picture with her sister Kim Kardashian where the two were seen twinning in black bikinis. She also shared a video in the black bikini where she can be seen dancing on the bow of a yacht.

Image: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram