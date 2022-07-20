Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    As Khloe Kardashian awaits second baby, Kourtney unfollows Tristan Thompson?

    Fans of ‘The Kardashian’ alum, Kourtney Kardashian’ have taken notice of a change in her Instagram account after Khloe Kardashian announced she is expecting a second child with Tristan Thompson via surrogacy.

    hollywood As Khloe Kardashian awaits second baby Kourtney unfollows Tristan Thompson drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jul 20, 2022, 12:45 PM IST

    Soon after Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson broke the news that they are expecting a second child together, Kourtney Kardashian took an apparent swipe at the NBA star. Fans of Kourtney took notice on her social media that she has unfollowed the basketball player on Instagram.

    The 43-year-old POOSH founder, Kourtney Kardashian is not the only sister from the Kardashian-Jenner clan who has given a public reaction to the news of Khloe Kardashian’s pregnancy. This comes in after Kim Kardashian shared a cryptic message on social media, soon after the news of their second child came to the fore. In her message, Kim highlighted words such as ‘red flags’ and ‘regrets’.

    ALSO READ: Was Jennifer Garner aware of Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez’s wedding plans in advance?

    Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting their second child through surrogacy. In a possible reaction to the news, Kim Kardashian’s cryptic message on her Instagram read: “Girls can see the difference between 200 shades of nude lipstick but they can't see red flags.”

    The SKIMS owner then followed it up with another post which read a quote from Dr Seuss. “Life's too short to wake up with regrets. So love the people who treat you right, forgive the ones who don't and believe that everything happens for a reason,” is the quote that Kim Kardashian shared.

    ALSO READ: Justin Bieber to perform In India on this date; sale of tickets, begin

    Meanwhile, ahead of his second child with Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson was recently spotted holidaying in Greece where he was seen holding the hands of a mystery woman.

    The news of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s second child came in months after he fathered a son with Maralee Nicholas in December. This was after he cheated on Khloe on the night of his 30th birthday.

    Last Updated Jul 20, 2022, 12:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu to play villain in Thalapathy Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj's Next? RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu to play villain in Thalapathy Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj's next?

    Rocketry The Nambi Effect OTT Release Netflix or Prime here is where and when you can watch R Madhavan film drb

    Rocketry OTT Release: Netflix or Prime, here’s where and when you can watch R Madhavan’s film

    Justin Bieber to perform In India on this date sale of tickets begin drb

    Justin Bieber to perform In India on this date; sale of tickets, begin

    Tuesday box office report Hit The First Case Shabaash Mithu Thor Love And Thunder drb

    Box Office Report: Rajkummar Rao-starrer ‘Hit The First Case' sees decline in earrings

    Hollywood Was Jennifer Garner aware of Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Las Vegas wedding plans in advance drb

    Was Jennifer Garner aware of Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez’s wedding plans in advance?

    Recent Stories

    Sri Lanka crisis: Decoding Sajith Premadasa's gameplan

    Sri Lanka crisis: Decoding Sajith Premadasa's gameplan

    Jharkhand woman cop crushed to death during vehicle check gcw

    Jharkhand woman cop crushed to death during vehicle check

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu to play villain in Thalapathy Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj's Next? RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu to play villain in Thalapathy Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj's next?

    HPCET 2022: Result announced; know step-by-step process to check the result - adt

    HPCET 2022: Result announced; know step-by-step process to check the result

    OnePlus 10T to launch in India by July end Here s what latest reports suggest gcw

    OnePlus 10T to launch in India by July end? Here's what latest reports suggest

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: The unknown story of women freedom fighters from Assam snt

    India@75: The unknown story of women freedom fighters from Assam

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire snt

    India@75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire

    Video Icon
    India at 75 JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    India@75: JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt

    Video Icon
    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Video Icon