As Khloe Kardashian awaits second baby, Kourtney unfollows Tristan Thompson?

Fans of ‘The Kardashian’ alum, Kourtney Kardashian’ have taken notice of a change in her Instagram account after Khloe Kardashian announced she is expecting a second child with Tristan Thompson via surrogacy.

Soon after Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson broke the news that they are expecting a second child together, Kourtney Kardashian took an apparent swipe at the NBA star. Fans of Kourtney took notice on her social media that she has unfollowed the basketball player on Instagram.

The 43-year-old POOSH founder, Kourtney Kardashian is not the only sister from the Kardashian-Jenner clan who has given a public reaction to the news of Khloe Kardashian’s pregnancy. This comes in after Kim Kardashian shared a cryptic message on social media, soon after the news of their second child came to the fore. In her message, Kim highlighted words such as ‘red flags’ and ‘regrets’.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting their second child through surrogacy. In a possible reaction to the news, Kim Kardashian’s cryptic message on her Instagram read: “Girls can see the difference between 200 shades of nude lipstick but they can't see red flags.”

The SKIMS owner then followed it up with another post which read a quote from Dr Seuss. “Life's too short to wake up with regrets. So love the people who treat you right, forgive the ones who don't and believe that everything happens for a reason,” is the quote that Kim Kardashian shared.

Meanwhile, ahead of his second child with Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson was recently spotted holidaying in Greece where he was seen holding the hands of a mystery woman.

The news of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s second child came in months after he fathered a son with Maralee Nicholas in December. This was after he cheated on Khloe on the night of his 30th birthday.