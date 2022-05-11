Kim, Kylie or Khloe, which Kardashian – Jenner sister is most followed on Instagram?

The Kardashian-Jenner clan's following on social media, especially after their new show "the Kardashian, has increased. How much do you think is their fan followig? And who do you think tops the list in having most number of Instagram followers?

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters -- Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner are all daughters of Kris Jenner. These Kardashian – Jenner sisters have put the internet on multiple occasions. Whether it is their sizzling hot photographs from their vacations, birthday pictures or stunning red carpet moments, these sisters keep their social media followers updated with every little detail. Their celebrity status is such that the Kardashian – Jenner sisters also have a reality show of their own that gives a sneak peek of their lives. While all the sisters are internet sensation, did you ever give it a thought to who among them have the largest following? If you thought Kim Kardashian is the one, then you are mistaken.

Kylie Jenner: Not Kim Kardashian but it Kylie Jenner who is the most famous of them all, on the photo-sharing app, Instagram. Kylie has a following of 336 million on Instagram, making her one of the topmost followed celebrities in the world. And of course, she beats her elder sister, Kim Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian: Next most-followed sister is obviously Kim Kardashian. Kim has a total following of 309 million followers on Instagram, which is 27 million less than her baby sister, Kylie Jenner. While Kim must be most followed, there is no denying that she is the one who is mostly in the news. Whether it is for her relations with ex-husband Kanye West, her newly blossomed relationship with Pete Davidson or her infamous sex tape with Ray j, Kim has especially been in the news for all these reasons. ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian weeps as Kanye West retrieves her sex tape with Ray J

Khloe Kardashian: Third on the list of most followed Kardashian – Jenner sister is Khloe Kardashian. With 241 million followers on Instagram, Khloe Kardashian stands at number three on the list. Khloe was previously dating NBA star, Triston Thompson. The two also have a daughter together named True. Khloe recently threw a grand cat-themed party for her daughter’s birthday.

Kendall Jenner: The 26-year-old, Kendall Jenner, is the scion of the Kardashian - Jenner family. She enjoys a following of 236 million followers on Instagram, which is 100 million less than her sister Kendall Jenner.

