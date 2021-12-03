  • Facebook
    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal getting married TODAY? Here's what we know

    First Published Dec 3, 2021, 10:02 AM IST
    Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are getting married TODAY; reports suggest that the couple are going for court marriage in front of their close people

    Katrina Kaif might get Mrs Vicky Kaushal anytime today; yes, according to reports, the couple will have a registered marriage today, December 3 in front of just close family members and friends. So, if the reports are true, then Katrina will be a married woman before the grand wedding celebrations on December 7 to 9. 
     

    According to the reports, the registered marriage will be under the Special Marriage Act, 1954, where Vicky and Katrina will have three witnesses sign a declaration form in the presence of the marriage registrar and formalise their marriage. 

    If the reports are to be believed, then Katrina and Vicky, along with their family, are expected to fly off to Rajasthan over the weekend for the grand wedding. The wedding will take place at Six Senses Fort Barwara resort in Rajasthan. It is being said that the couple has a plan to escape papparazi and media people at Jaipur airport.  ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Here is how the bride’s organic mehendi was prepared

    It is also said that Katrina and Vicky have made their guests sign NDAs before reaching the venue that no taking photos, videos, reels of the venue. Only the couple or their team will first share their wedding pictures on social media.

    Another report suggests that Katrina and Vicky have decided to give the rights of the marriage photos to an international publication. This deal has been finalised in crores of rupees. Earlier, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had also given the photo rights of their 'D' day to People magazine.
     

    Their wedding functions are expected to begin from December 07 and continue until December 09. More than 40 luxury hotels have been booked.  ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding updates: Guests to be allowed only with secret code given to them

