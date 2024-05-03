Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Sonakshi Sinha to join politics like her father Satrughan Sinha? Here's what the Heeramandi actress commented

    Sonakshi Sinha, known for her role in 'Heeramandi', humorously rejects politics citing nepotism concerns. She reflects on lacking aptitude and openness required, emphasizing personal choice over familial tradition

    Sonakshi Sinha to join politics like her father Satrughan Sinha? Here's what the Heeramandi actress commented ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published May 3, 2024, 3:19 PM IST

    Sonakshi Sinha has been garnering praise for her portrayal of Fareedan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's latest web series, Heeramandi. The talented actress, known for her powerful performances, has recently addressed inquiries about her potential venture into politics with characteristic wit and candor.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ELLE India (@elleindia)

    In a recent interview with Raj Shamani, Sonakshi was quizzed about her interest in following her family's footsteps into politics, given her father Shatrughan Sinha and mother Poonam Sinha's involvement in the political arena, along with her brother Luv Sinha's foray into politics. When confronted with the question, Sonakshi's response was laced with humor as she quipped, 'No, fir vahan bhi tum nepotism nepotism karoge' (Translation: 'No, then you'll accuse me of nepotism there too').

    However, beyond the jest, Sonakshi conveyed her genuine perspective, expressing doubts about her suitability for a political career. She reflected on witnessing her father's dedication to public service and concluded that she lacked the inherent inclination and temperament required for the political arena. Sonakshi emphasized that while her father possesses a natural affinity for connecting with people, she considers herself more of a private individual.

    Furthermore, Sonakshi highlighted the necessity for politicians to empathize with and address the concerns of citizens from all corners of the country, a quality she feels she doesn't inherently possess. She admitted to being selectively open with only a few individuals in her life, which contrasts with the accessibility and openness expected in politics.

    ALSO READ: Hema Malini remarried Dharmendra on 44th marriage anniversary? Here's what we know

    Concluding her thoughts on the matter, Sonakshi asserted that pursuing a political career solely for the sake of familial tradition or societal expectations holds no appeal to her. Her remarks underscored a thoughtful consideration of her own strengths and limitations, indicating a pragmatic approach to career choices.

    Apart from her insights into the realm of politics, Sonakshi also shared her exhilarating experience of filming for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series. She recounted the last-minute decision by the filmmaker to transform a song sequence into a one-take shot, initially evoking nervousness in her. However, Sonakshi's apprehensions dissolved once the cameras started rolling, highlighting her adaptability and professionalism as an actress.

    Last Updated May 3, 2024, 3:19 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Humble beginnings: Ajinkya Rahane's mother walked 8 kms carrying his kit and younger brother osf

    Humble beginnings: Ajinkya Rahane's mother walked 8 kms carrying his kit and younger brother

    Hema Malini remarried Dharmendra on 44th marriage anniversary? Here's what we know ATG

    Hema Malini remarried Dharmendra on 44th marriage anniversary? Here's what we know

    cricket IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan's heartwarming gesture towards KKR's Rinku Singh amid media frenzy (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan's heartwarming gesture towards KKR's Rinku Singh amid media frenzy (WATCH)

    Puneeth Rajkumar's death linked to Covishield side effects? Actor's old vaccine shot tweet sparks buzz vkp

    Puneeth Rajkumar's death linked to Covishield side effects? Actor's old vaccine shot tweet sparks buzz

    Bharti Singh reveals she is admitted to hospital for gallbladder surgery RBA

    Video: 'Kaise Ho Gaya', emotional Bharti Singh reveals she’s admitted to hospital for gallbladder surgery

    Recent Stories

    Amazon great summer sale 2024: Top smartphone deals you shouldn't miss gcw

    Amazon great summer sale 2024: Top smartphone deals you shouldn't miss

    Bengaluru rains bring joy to residents after 3 months of scorching heat; WATCH viral videos vkp

    Bengaluru rains bring joy to residents after 3 months of scorching heat; WATCH viral videos

    Kerala: Fishermen struggle as extreme heat drives fish to deeper waters, market prices soar anr

    Kerala: Fishermen struggle as extreme heat drives fish to deeper waters, market prices soar

    Janhvi Kapoor to Shah Rukh Khan-list of stars' house on Airbnb RBA

    Janhvi Kapoor to Shah Rukh Khan-list of stars' house on Airbnb 

    Apple update: You will soon be able to track your iPhone everywhere even when sent for repair gcw

    Apple update: You will soon be able to track your iPhone; Know details here

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon