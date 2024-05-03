Two labourers lose lives in Almora as Uttarakhand forest fires claim first victims

Confirming the details, Almora Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Deepak Kumar said, "Four people were trapped in the forest fire. While Deepak Pujara lost his life on the spot, Gyaneshwar Bahadur succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Fortunately, the other two victims are now out of danger."

In a devastating forest fire incident in Uttarakhand's Almora district, two Nepalese labourers lost their lives, while two others sustained severe injuries. The victims were identified as Deepak Pujara and Gyaneshwar Bahadur, who tragically succumbed to the blaze.

According to reports, the injured labourers, who suffered burns covering 30 to 40 percent of their bodies, were rushed to Sushila Tiwari Hospital in Haldwani, Nainital district, for treatment. The incident occurred in the van panchayat area, where the labourers were engaged in extracting leesa under the employment of a private individual.

Confirming the details, Almora Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Deepak Kumar said, "Four people were trapped in the forest fire. While Deepak Pujara lost his life on the spot, Gyaneshwar Bahadur succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Fortunately, the other two victims are now out of danger."

The tragic event adds to the ongoing crisis in Uttarakhand, where several forest fire incidents have ravaged vast expanses of woodland over the past few weeks. On Thursday alone, the state reported a staggering 43 forest fire incidents, with 33 occurring in the Kumaon region.

Nishant Verma, the nodal officer for forest fires in the state, highlighted the extent of the damage, stating that over 1000 hectares of forest land have been destroyed in such fires over the past six months. He also revealed that 315 cases have been filed in connection with "man-made" forest fire incidents.

In response to the escalating situation, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami convened a review meeting with Kumaon Division officials and issued directives to combat the wildfires effectively. Dhami pledged stern action against officials found responsible for such incidents.

Official data highlights the severity of the crisis, with Uttarakhand recording 113 forest fire incidents between April 23 and 25 alone. The state witnessed a surge in large forest fires between April 25 and May 2, according to Forest Survey of India (FSI) data.

Uttarakhand ranks second in the country for fire alerts, with 3,768 alerts recorded, trailing only behind Odisha. Since November 1 last year, the state has reported 804 forest fire incidents, resulting in significant damage to over 1011.3 hectares of forest land.

