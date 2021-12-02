  • Facebook
    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding updates: Guests to be allowed only with secret code given to them

    Bollywood's much-talked wedding of the leading actress Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal is set in a 700-year-old heritage fort in Rajasthan; read more details 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Dec 2, 2021, 10:53 AM IST
    The three-day wedding ceremony of Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, scheduled between December 7 and December 9 will not just see limited guests with 'invite only'; the guests will also be provided with a secret code the entry.

    The arrangement is to ensure no unwanted guests crash in the grand wedding ceremony. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal and their teams have already laid down some guidelines for their wedding, like no sharing of the picture of the event and sharing of location on social media. Restriction on carrying mobile phones and others.

    The wedding will take place at Six Senses Fort Barwara, located in Sawai Madhopur district in Rajasthan on December 9 and the sangeet will begin on December 7 and Mehandi will be held on December 8 and finally, on December 9, the couple will tie the knot.

    Also Read: Katrina Kaif to QUIT Bollywood post marriage? Here's what actress said in an old interview

    Confirmed Guest List:

    To ensure the Bollywood friends stay in comfort; more than 40 luxury hotels have been booked. Some guests include Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rohit Shetty, Farhan Khan, and others. The event management company has ensured all the security measures for safety.

    For the entertainment of guests, a dance troupe has been roped up who will perform Katrina's popular numbers from her films. The troupe is barred from using a smartphone. The event management company that is taking care of the entire preparation has reportedly given only a basic handset to the dance troupe for communication purposes only.

    Also read: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding: Some important senior Kaushals are not happy with the SHAADI? WHAT? Read

    The couple to stay in an expensive suite in Six Senses Fort Barwara, know its cost:

    The couple will be staying at the most expensive suite called Raja Man Singh at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The suite has a private garden as well as a swimming pool. This apart, 15 other suits cost 4 lakh per day. And other room charges are 1 lakh which the event management company has blocked for the wedding purpose.

    The couple will arrive at the venue on December 6 itself and will check out on December 11.

     

    Last Updated Dec 2, 2021, 10:53 AM IST
