Entertainment

SHOCKING! Aishwarya Rai rejected Tina's role in KKHH

Did you know? Aishwarya Rai rejected Tina's role which was later aced by Rani Mukherjee in the film. Here's why she rejected the film

Image credits: Instagram/IMDb

Aishwarya's Missed Opportunity

Aishwarya Rai declined Karan Johar's offer for 'Tina' in 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' due to career concerns

Image credits: Instagram

Karan's Pursuit

Karan approached Aishwarya along with other actresses but received a polite decline from her for the film

Image credits: Instagram

Seventeen-Year Hiatus

Rai's rejection led to a long gap before she finally collaborated with Johar in "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil" in 2016

Image credits: Instagram

Rai's Career Strategy

Aishwarya feared being typecast and compared to senior actresses if she took on the role

Image credits: Instagram

Aditya Chopra's Recommendation

Rani Mukerji was cast as 'Tina' following Chopra's suggestion, shaping the iconic film's ensemble

Image credits: instagram

Near Miss in K3G

Johar initially considered Rai for 'Anjali' in "Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham" (K3G) but was surprised by Kajol's willingness to star

Image credits: social media

Insight into Bollywood Dynamics

Rai's decisions highlight the intricate casting process and the balance between career choices and industry expectations

Image credits: social media
Find Next One