    'Wasn't even considering myself for IPL, let alone T20 World Cup': Rajasthan Royals Star's response to snub

    Riyan Parag of the Rajasthan Royals dismisses talks of disappointment over missing out on India's T20 World Cup squad, emphasizing his focus on IPL participation and stellar on-field performance.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 3, 2024, 5:25 PM IST

    Rajasthan Royals' versatile player, Riyan Parag, swiftly dismissed any notions of 'disappointment' regarding his absence from India's T20 World Cup squad. Despite being touted as a potential candidate for the tournament, Parag clarified that he hadn't even envisioned himself as a contender for IPL participation, let alone international selection.

    Amid speculations surrounding his inclusion in India's T20 World Cup squad, Parag's name had been circulating among pundits as a viable middle-order all-rounder. However, with the announcement of the final 15-member squad and four reserves, Parag found himself omitted from the roster. Reflecting on the matter after Rajasthan's match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Parag quipped in response to a reporter's inquiry, highlighting his lack of prior consideration for IPL contention, let alone the World Cup selection.

    "Not really. Until last year, I was not even in contention to play in IPL right?" Parag remarked, addressing the disappointment of missing out on the T20 World Cup berth.

    Additionally, Parag disclosed his decision to distance himself from social media but acknowledged hearing murmurs regarding his potential World Cup inclusion. Despite the speculation, he expressed contentment with being recognized for his on-field performances and extended his congratulations to his teammates, particularly Sanju Samson, on their selection for the prestigious tournament.

    Parag's stellar performances in the ongoing IPL season have solidified his reputation as one of the league's standout performers. Currently ranked fourth among the top-scoring batters, Parag boasts an impressive tally of 409 runs in 10 matches, with an average of 58.43 and a striking rate of 159.14.

    Last Updated May 3, 2024, 5:26 PM IST
