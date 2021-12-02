Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Here is how the bride’s organic mehendi was prepared

From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Priyanka Chopra, the celebrity brides often prefer to adorn their hands with a special organic henna (mehendi) which is prepared in Sojat, a city in Rajasthan’s Pali district. And now, adding to the list of celebrities is the bride-to-be, Katrina Kaif. For Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding, at least 20 kilograms and 400 cones of ‘Sojat’ mehendi have been sent for Katrina, as a ‘wedding gift’ from the residents of Sojat.

What’s special about this mehendi that brides, including celebrities, go gaga over it? Well, it is the preparation of this homegrown mehendi that makes it so special. In fact, the henna has also got a Geographical Identification (GI) tag.

Leaves of the henna plant, which is also known as ‘Lawsonia inermis’, are hand-picked at first. The good leaves are separated from the bad ones, dried and then hand crushed into a fine mehendi powder. Pure eucalyptus and clove oils and herbs are added to the paste, barring any use of chemicals.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding updates: Guests to be allowed only with secret code given to them

Although the same henna is grown in Pakistan and some West Asian countries, the colour of Sojat mehendi is unique of them all. This is so because the Sojat’s soil, where the mehendi plant(s) is grown, is blessed with copper components. And thus, it deepens the colour. Sojat mehendi is sent to over 100 countries.

Businessman Nitesh Agrawal of ‘Natural Herbals Sojat’, the company which has received the order for Katrina Kaif’s mehendi says, “We have received an order for 20 kilograms of powder and 400 cones of organic mehendi. It is a matter of pride and honour for us as a company, and for the entire Sojat city.”

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif to QUIT Bollywood post marriage? Here's what actress said in an old interview

The first sample of Mehendi was sent on October 25, while the second and the final sample was sent on November 10. According to the businessman, the final consignment of the ‘triple filter’ mehendi has been sent already and reached Jaipur on December 01.

Despite being a huge order, the Sojay residents have decided to not take any payment for it. They have sent it as a ‘wedding gift’ for the bride-to-be and have also requested the event management company to convey their blessings and love to Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, reportedly.