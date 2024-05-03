Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sara Tendulkar talks about her PCOS problem; she also suffered from hormonal acne-read on

    First Published May 3, 2024, 5:16 PM IST

    Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara shares her experience with PCOS and acne, saying "I had PCOS, and growing up, I had a lot of acne and tried so many things, from acids to retinol to lasers. 

    Sara Tendulkar's makeover into a stunning diva has astounded her followers. However, when she grew older, the cricketer's daughter battled with PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) and acne.

    Sara, who has become the grand ambassador of Korean beauty, recently spoke up about her challenges and how she is currently at the best moment of her life.

    Beautiful Sara Tendulkar spoke to Vogue about her adolescent years and how she overcame a skin condition.

    She said, "I had PCOS, and growing up, I had a lot of acne and tried so many things, from acids to retinol to lasers. But what helped me was tackling the root of the problem. I had to change my lifestyle—do a lot of weight training and eat a protein-rich diet. That has helped me deal with my breakouts and prevent new ones. And of course, staying hydrated. If I do end up getting hormonal acne that isn't due to lifestyle, I put on a pimple patch.". 

    Sara Tendulkar even claimed she worked for a cosmetics firm for three years while studying biomedicine. 

    Sara Tendulkar is now one of the most beautiful celebrity kids, and her followers have discovered the secret to her glowing skin.

    Sara Tendulkar is frequently associated with star cricketer Shubman Gill. Other celebrities have confirmed their connection on multiple occasions, including Sara Ali Khan, who Karan Johar asked about dating Shubman after being connected to the cricketer, and she simply stated that the entire world is talking about the incorrect Sara.

    However, after a few days, there was a lot of chatter about Sara and Shubman's partying habits. The cricketer is in a relationship with a Spanish beauty named Maria Arroyog, who was even observed at one of his IPL matches in 2024.

