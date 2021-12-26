  • Facebook
    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal celebrate their first Christmas together, wrapped in each other’s arms; see pics

    First Published Dec 26, 2021, 1:12 AM IST
    The newly wedded couple, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif celebrated their first Christmas together at their home in Mumbai.

    Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal celebrate their first Christmas together wrapped in each others arms see pics drb

    Bollywood’s newly wedded couple, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have resumed their work already. Vicky Kaushal has begun the shooting for a Maddock film opposite Sara Ali Khan in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Amidst his filming schedule, the actor flew back to Mumbai on Christmas Eve to celebrate the first Christmas after their wedding with his Katrina Kaif. The actors shared pictures from their Christmas celebrations, and we can’t get over it. Check out the pictures here:

    Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal celebrate their first Christmas together wrapped in each others arms see pics drb

    Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif had decked up their home for Christmas in the colours of the festival – white, red and green, making the setup look dreamy. The two lovebirds, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif pulled each other in a warm hug as they posed in front of the Christmas tree.

    Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal celebrate their first Christmas together wrapped in each others arms see pics drb

    Katrina Kaif wished her fans on Instagram “Merry Christmas” by posting a picture of herself and Vicky Kaushal in front of the Christmas tree. Meanwhile, Vicky also shared the same picture, but it was his caption that took her heart away. He wrote “Meri Christmas”, calling Katrina hers (yeah, we are crying out of sheer joy and love for the two) and at the same time, wishing his fans as well.

    Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal celebrate their first Christmas together wrapped in each others arms see pics drb

    In the picture, Vicky Kaushal is wearing a breezy blue shirt paired with beige-coloured pants. Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, is wearing a light multi-coloured dress. The actress also shared pictures of the Christmas wreaths she had placed around the house for decoration.

    Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal celebrate their first Christmas together wrapped in each others arms see pics drb

    Katrina Kaif’s sister, Isabelle Kaif, also celebrated Christmas with her sister and brother-in-law Vicky Kaushal. The younger Kaif took to social media to share pictures from their cosy Christmas celebrations.

    Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal celebrate their first Christmas together wrapped in each others arms see pics drb

    On the work front, Vicky Kaushal is busy shooting for Maddock’s next film, while Katrina Kaif will be seen in ‘Merry Christmas’ opposite Vijay Sethupathi. Isabelle Kaif is also gearing up to mark her Bollywood debut with 'Time to Dance'.

