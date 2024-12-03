Kareena Kapoor to Sharvari Wagh: 5 Bollywood actors spotted in Mumbai today

Several Bollywood stars were spotted in Mumbai on Tuesday. Kareena and Karisma Kapoor were seen at their father's house, while Sharvari Wagh impressed with her gym look. Urfi Javed also stole the show with her unique style

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 3, 2024, 5:11 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 3, 2024, 5:50 PM IST

Several celebrities were seen at different places in Mumbai on Tuesday. Sharvari Wagh in a backless gym wear and Urfi Javed wearing high heels were also seen

article_image2

Kareena was spotted outside father Randhir Kapoor's house with elder sister Karisma. Both waved to the photographers

article_image3

Sharvari Wagh was seen in a backless outfit outside the gym. She posed for the photographers and also clicked photos with fans

article_image4

Sai Manjrekar was seen without makeup in Juhu. During this, she appeared busy on her phone as paps spotted her

article_image5

Urfi Javed showed off her killer style in an off-shoulder dress and high heels. She also posed fiercely for the cameramen

article_image6

Akshay Kumar's heroine Manushi Chhillar was spotted at Versova Jetty. Manushi appeared without makeup on this occasion

