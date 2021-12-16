Kareena Kapoor to Shanaya Kapoor and 3 more Bollywood celebs test COVID-19 positive

After Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora, a few more people from the film industry have tested COVID-19 positive; Sohail Khan's minor son has tested COVID-19 positive under the Omicron threat.

Bollywood celebs are under the radar after Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora tested positive for COVID 19. Just after the news was out a few days ago, another piece of information came out that 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' stars Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan are also tested COVID 19.



Last night, Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor shared a post on social media that she is also COVID 19 positive and now under isolation. Another sad part is Seema Khan, and Sohail Khan's minor son has tested COVID 19 positive under the Omicron threat.



Last week, filmmaker Karan Johar had hosted a dinner at his residence where he had invited Kareena Kapoor, Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor.



According to reports, one guest at Karan Johar's party kept on coughing and looked unwell. It could have possibly been that the unwell guest had spread the virus to others. Also Read: Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora test Covid-19 positive; BMC says both 'violated norms, attended several parties'

Kareena took to her Instagram and wrote that she is tested positive for Covid and is now isolated and following all medical protocols. Many healthcare professionals when to Kareena's house and tested her family and staff. One of her staff tested positive for the virus. ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, enjoy girls' night at Rhea Kapoor's dinner party

In a statement, BMC said, “Actors Kareena and Amrita tested positive for Covid-19. Both of them had disobeyed Covid standards and attended many parties. BMC has ordered people who came in contact with the two actors, to undergo RT-PCR tests.”

