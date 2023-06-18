Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya wedding photos: Check latest pictures of ceremony

Dharmendra, Sunny, Abhay, Bobby, and other family members arrived to the wedding of Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya. The prospective groom rode up on a horse.

Karan was spotted riding a horse while surrounded by the baraatis (wedding guests). As people danced all around him, he grinned.

Karan dressed for the wedding with a cream sherwani and coordinating turban. Sunny Deol, Karan's father and an actor, was dressed for the event in a long green sherwani and white pyjamas.

Kurta, pyjamas, and jacket in white were the clothing choice of Abhay Deol. At the wedding venue's photographers, he grinned and struck a pose.

In addition, Bobby Deol sported a self-printed white sherwani, brown shoes and trousers. He gave the photographers a kiss as he approached the location.

Dharmendra, Karan's grandpa and an actor, arrived at the location wearing a brown suit, a white shirt, and a tie. They all sported crimson turbans

As they made their way to the wedding venue's entrance, Sunny and Bobby held him. Dharmendra grinned and danced a little bit before walking inside the room.

The Deol family came together on Friday to attend Karan and his future wife Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony. Online users have seen a number of pictures and videos taken inside the facility. Dharmendra and Karan may be seen dancing to Yamla Pagla Deewana in one of the footage.