    Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya wedding photos: Check latest pictures of ceremony

    First Published Jun 18, 2023, 2:24 PM IST

    Dharmendra, Sunny, Abhay, Bobby, and other family members arrived to the wedding of Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya. The prospective groom rode up on a horse.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Virender Chawla

    Karan was spotted riding a horse while surrounded by the baraatis (wedding guests). As people danced all around him, he grinned. 

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Virender Chawla

    Karan dressed for the wedding with a cream sherwani and coordinating turban. Sunny Deol, Karan's father and an actor, was dressed for the event in a long green sherwani and white pyjamas.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Virender Chawla

    Kurta, pyjamas, and jacket in white were the clothing choice of Abhay Deol. At the wedding venue's photographers, he grinned and struck a pose.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Virender Chawla

    In addition, Bobby Deol sported a self-printed white sherwani, brown shoes and trousers. He gave the photographers a kiss as he approached the location.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Virender Chawla

    Dharmendra, Karan's grandpa and an actor, arrived at the location wearing a brown suit, a white shirt, and a tie. They all sported crimson turbans

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    As they made their way to the wedding venue's entrance, Sunny and Bobby held him. Dharmendra grinned and danced a little bit before walking inside the room.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The Deol family came together on Friday to attend Karan and his future wife Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony. Online users have seen a number of pictures and videos taken inside the facility. Dharmendra and Karan may be seen dancing to Yamla Pagla Deewana in one of the footage. 

