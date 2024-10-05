Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Video shows Haryana Congress worker 'molested' on stage in presence of Deependra Hooda; BJP lashes out (WATCH)

    BJP's National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Saturday shared a video of a Congress worker being 'molested' on stage in the presence of Congress MP Deepender Hooda and other leaders during a party event in Haryana.

    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Oct 5, 2024, 6:09 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 5, 2024, 6:19 PM IST

    BJP's National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Saturday shared a video of a Congress worker being 'molested' on stage in the presence of Congress MP Deepender Hooda and other leaders during a party event in Haryana. The BJP called Congress the most "anti-women party" and even Congress MP Kumari Selja condemned the incident and demanded strict action against the accused.

    Sharing the video of the incident, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla questioned the silence of Deepender Hooda and alleged that many women Congress leaders had left the party due to misconduct.

    "Congress is a party of molesters and sexual predators?," Poonawala captioned the video on X.

    He wrote, "A woman congress leader was molested in stage in presence of Deependra Hooda by Congress leaders. Confirmed by news reports and even Kumari Selja. If women are not safe in Congress meetings in full public view during the daytime - can they be safe if Congress comes to power ? Remember Simi John, Sharda Rathore, Radhika Khera & many women who were abused by men in Congress itself or spoke up about “casting couch” Culture or chamdi- damdi culture in Congress Where is Priyanka Vadra and Rahul Gandhi? No ladki hoon lad sakti hoon? Will they act on Hooda supprters ?"

    Stressing that the Congress "signifies an anti-women mindset", Poonawalla said the discomfort of the women leader was visible in the video when she was being harassed.

    Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said it was in the culture and DNA of the Congress to not respect women, the poor, and Dalits. "If we get a complaint in this regard, then we will take action. Our government will take strict action and not spare anyone. Women are an integral part of society," Saini said.

    Users online also condemned the incident.

