3 4 Image Credit : Asianet News

The family's real strength 'Bharathiyamma'

The family's backbone is their mother, Bharathiyamma. She wakes up at 5:30 AM, handles all household duties, and treats her daughter-in-law like her own daughter. Everyone agrees she is the force that keeps the family together. With their hard-earned money, Tharesh and Swathi bought a new car worth ₹23 lakh, but they still face trolls online. They say, 'Only we know our struggle. People post all sorts of comments.'