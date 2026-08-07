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Kannada YouTubers Tharesh, Swathi's Real-Life Journey: From Poverty to Rs 23 Lakh Car and More
Success doesn't come easy for anyone, yaar. Behind it, there's always a story of hardship, insults, tears, and hunger. The life story of Kannada YouTubers Tharesh and Swathi, who have lakhs of fans on social media today, is a perfect example of this.
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One meal a day
Tharesh's brother Ramesh gets emotional talking about their childhood. He says if they got one meal, they wouldn't have the next. They had to just stand and watch others eat. When they came to Hassan, they didn't even have a proper house. They had to build a mud hut to live in. For this family, every single day was a big challenge.
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PUC fail, father's beatings, an unforgettable childhood
Today, Tharesh works at the Bosch company. His brother Ramesh, who started as an electrician, now runs his own company. But their childhood was not easy. Tharesh still remembers the humiliation after failing his PUC exams and the beatings from his strict father. Swathi also worked in the hotel industry for many years. Only after overcoming these hardships did they start creating content on YouTube, winning thousands of hearts with their family vlogs.
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The family's real strength 'Bharathiyamma'
The family's backbone is their mother, Bharathiyamma. She wakes up at 5:30 AM, handles all household duties, and treats her daughter-in-law like her own daughter. Everyone agrees she is the force that keeps the family together. With their hard-earned money, Tharesh and Swathi bought a new car worth ₹23 lakh, but they still face trolls online. They say, 'Only we know our struggle. People post all sorts of comments.'
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Experience of escaping from the jaws of death
The family also faced a huge shock in life. Ramesh gets emotional remembering a terrible bike accident. 'I still shiver thinking about that day. We were just lucky to survive,' he says. There was a time when nobody would even give them a job. Overcoming hunger, poverty, and humiliation, this family's success story is an inspiration for many. They shared their entire journey in a recent interview on the 'Newso Newsu' YouTube channel.
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