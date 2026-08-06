Popular YouTubers Sourav Joshi and his wife Avantika Bhat did something amazing. They booked an entire IndiGo flight just for a group of underprivileged school kids, giving them their first-ever flying experience. Their kind gesture has won hearts all over the internet.

A video that's making everyone on social media emotional is going viral right now. Popular YouTuber Sourav Joshi and his wife Avantika Bhat have done something that's earning them a lot of praise.

The couple booked all the seats on an IndiGo flight for a group of underprivileged school children. For these kids, flying was just a distant dream because of the high cost. Sourav and Avantika decided to make that dream come true by gifting them their first flight experience.

The video shows the children being brought to Pantnagar airport near Haldwani, Uttarakhand, on a special bus. Each child got their own boarding pass, and the airport staff gave them a special welcome.

Kids were scared during take-off

The kids were super excited once they were inside the plane. For many, it was hard to believe this was actually happening. Some children got a bit scared during take-off, but Sourav and Avantika were right there, talking to them and making them feel brave. They also took special care to calm the kids' fears during landing.

After the journey, the fun didn't stop. All the children were taken to a restaurant in the Noida area for dinner. After that, they got to play at a gaming arcade. The kids had a blast, eating pizza and enjoying the games all day. In the evening, Sourav and Avantika made sure all the kids got back on the bus safely and even waited until it left. They shared these memorable moments through their YouTube videos and Instagram posts.

'You gave wings to the dreams of poor children'

This video has gone completely viral on social media. Thousands of people are praising the couple for their kindness, their love for children, and for inspiring others. Comments are pouring in, with people saying things like, 'You gave wings to the dreams of poor children,' 'This is true humanity, bigger than money,' and 'The smiles on their faces made me cry.'

This one-day trip wasn't just a flight for these kids; it was a memory they will cherish for a lifetime. The whole incident is a beautiful reminder that true richness lies in kindness, love, and the joy of sharing.