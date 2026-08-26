In the latest interview Sobhita Dhulipala opened up about seeing her husband Naga Chaitanya just once a month in first year of marriage. Keep scrolling to know more.

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya are one of the most loved and celebrated star couples who make millions of hearts beat with their crackling chemistry, undying love for each other, and cute PDA moments. The duo is happily married, and their fans love to shower them with love and blessings. However, Sobhita has often been at the receiving end of trolls from Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fans, who were Naga's first wife, but Dhulipala never reacts to any of them.

Sobhita and Naga's Love Life!

However, now in a latest interview, Dhulipala revealed that she saw her husband just once a month during the first year of their marriage. She also opened up about this new phase of her life, married life, and much more and gave an insight into her personal life. Talking to Vogue India she said, "I didn’t think I’d end up with someone who’s an actor or from my state, but I always wanted a wedding that had my culture’s nuances. It was part of the fantasy from when I was a child.”

On Seeing Her Husband Just Once a Month After Marriage

On her married life, Sobhita said, “Within a few weeks of being married (in December 2024), I left to shoot in Tamil Nadu. I was there for over 150 days and in the first year of our marriage, I probably saw him maybe once a month, so we were still understanding this mix together. Now, in the past few months, we’re adapting to life. The one thing I know is we both prioritise what’s needed to keep the connection healthy.”

About Their Marriage

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala tied the knot on December 4, 2024, in a traditional Telugu ceremony at Hyderabad's Annapurna Studios, amid close family and friends. Before this, Chaitanya was married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The couple parted ways in 2021 after four years of marriage.