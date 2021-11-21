Kangana Ranaut should be put in jail; Akali Dal leaders file complaints

Kangana Ranaut made seditious and derogatory remarks on social media saying Indira Gandhi 'crushed' Khalistanis; police complaints have been filed against the Queen actress



A few police complaints have been filed against Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut for 'intentionally' and 'deliberately' representing the farmers' protest as 'Khalistani movements'. Yes, the Indian Youth Congress and the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee have filed police complaints against Kangana yesterday, November 20, for allegedly making controversial remarks on social media.

Amreesh Ranjan Pandey (IYC national secretary) and Ambuj Dixit, co-coordinator of the outfit’s legal cell, filed a complaint against Kangana at the Parliament Street Police Station in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, the DSGMC took strong objection to the wording used by the Queen actress in her social media page; he also filed a police complaint, calling it “disrespectful, contemptuous and insulting". They marked the complaint letter to an additional commissioner of police in Mumbai and the cyber cell of the Delhi Police located at the Mandir Marg police station.

The DSGMC, in its complaint, claimed that through her post, the actress has intentionally portrayed the farmers' protest as Khalistani movements …and further called the Sikh community as Khalistani terrorists.

Recalling 1984 massacre and genocide as planned and calculated move on (former prime minister) Smt. Indira Gandhi. The DSGMC sought strict legal action against Kangana from the authorities after registering an FIR against her.