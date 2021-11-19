Indira Gandhi birthday: Kangana Ranaut takes a major dig at former Prime Minister (Read post)

Kangana Ranaut, who is all set to play the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, in a political drama has mocked her on her 104th birth anniversary.

Earlier this year Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut had announced that she would play former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama. And today, on the 104th birth anniversary of India's first only female PM Indira Gandhi, who was also known as 'Iron Lady' of the country; the actress took a major dig.

Yes, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories posted a back and white image of Indira Gandhi on the occasion of her 104th birth anniversary and wrote, "When the conscience of the nation is in deep sleep, lath (thick cane stick) is the only solution and dictatorship is the only resolution... Happy birthday Madam Prime Minister."

A few months back, the Queen actress took to social media platforms to share that she will be making a film titled Emergency, based on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s life. Talking about her film Emergency, Kangana said, that she will be directing the film, and Ritesh Shah will be writing the film's script. She mentioned that the film will be a tremendous journey, my leap to another league, Emergency and Indira.

The film Emergency will not be a biopic. Still, a political drama focusing on the political drama will help this generation understand the socio-political landscape of current India says Kangana.

Today, Kangana expressed her frustration over PM Modi's decision to repeal the three contentious farm laws. She took to her Insta story to share her views on the same she wrote, "Sad, shameful, absolutely unfair. If people on the streets have started to make laws and not the chosen government in the Parliament, then even this is a jihadi nation. Congratulations to all who wanted it like this.”