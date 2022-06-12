Kamal Haasan's Vikram beats Yash's KGF 2: Vikram scores big on second week

Kamal Haasan is on cloud nine after Vikram, his most recent film, was a huge box office hit. It has done exceptionally well in Tamil Nadu.

Vikram has been breaking records at the box office over the past two weeks, outperforming several famous names.

It has performed admirably, notably in Tamil Nadu. According to reports, Vikram's second Saturday witnessed a significant uptick, with attendance rebounding to double digits.



The film allegedly grossed Rs 10 to 11 crore in Tamil Nadu on its second Saturday. As a result, it became Tamil Nadu's second-highest-grossing film of all time. Bigil is now in the first place.

Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan, has beaten Yash's KGF 2 to second place in Tamil Nadu. According to Pinkvilla, Vikram's collection is Rs 116 crore, while KGF 2's collection is Rs 109 crore in Tamil Nadu.



Everyone is congratulating Vikram on his achievement. Chiranjeevi recently congratulated Kamal Haasan on the film's success. Salman Khan was also present. Netizens called Salman Khan, Kamal Haasan, and Chiranjeevi "legends" after seeing the trio's photos go popular on social media. They also wished for them to star in a film together.