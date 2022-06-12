Kamal Haasan's Vikram beats Yash's KGF 2: Vikram scores big on second week
Kamal Haasan is on cloud nine after Vikram, his most recent film, was a huge box office hit. It has done exceptionally well in Tamil Nadu.
Vikram, another South Indian box office hit, is Kamal Haasan's latest film. The picture, which debuted to rave reviews, is smashing records in a big way.
Vikram has been breaking records at the box office over the past two weeks, outperforming several famous names.
It has performed admirably, notably in Tamil Nadu. According to reports, Vikram's second Saturday witnessed a significant uptick, with attendance rebounding to double digits.
The film allegedly grossed Rs 10 to 11 crore in Tamil Nadu on its second Saturday. As a result, it became Tamil Nadu's second-highest-grossing film of all time. Bigil is now in the first place.
Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan, has beaten Yash's KGF 2 to second place in Tamil Nadu. According to Pinkvilla, Vikram's collection is Rs 116 crore, while KGF 2's collection is Rs 109 crore in Tamil Nadu.
Everyone is congratulating Vikram on his achievement. Chiranjeevi recently congratulated Kamal Haasan on the film's success. Salman Khan was also present. Netizens called Salman Khan, Kamal Haasan, and Chiranjeevi "legends" after seeing the trio's photos go popular on social media. They also wished for them to star in a film together.
Vikram, a film starring Kamal Haasan, has grossed about Rs 165 crore in its first week in India. It has a worldwide box office gross of Rs 250 crore. The first-week box office for the Tamil version is the biggest ever, surpassing Bigil (Rs. 136 crores) with Rs. 140.30 crores. According to trade expert Ramesh Bala, the first week collections are the second-highest in Kollywood history, after only 2.0, which benefited greatly from the Hindi and Telugu versions.